Why Is September 8 Star Trek Day?
It's no secret that there are holidays celebrating people's favorite franchises that have earned their spot on the calendar. Everyone presumably knows that May 4 is associated with "Star Wars" because it sounds like the iconic franchise line "May the Force Be With You" and that Alien Day takes place on April 26 in homage to the planet in the first film LV-426. But some fans out there might be wondering why Star Trek Day lands on September 8.
In 1966, a groundbreaking series would begin its journey into the hearts and minds of viewers and, in the process, defy expectations. The sci-fi show's success ultimately resulted in an unprecedented following from fans and launched the franchise into the stratosphere, spawning several follow-up shows, movies, video games, novels, comic books, and more. The out-of-this-world phenomenon continues to be a powerhouse, and it all started when "Star Trek: The Original Series" aired its first episode on NBC on September 8.
Star Trek Day honors the anniversary of the first time Gene Roddenberry's inspirational creation dove headfirst into the small screen and provides the perfect excuse for Trekkies everywhere to drop everything in favor of binge-watching their favorites. Whether it's marathoning "Star Trek: The Next Generation," cosplaying as a red-shirted ensign, or revisiting the 1982 revered classic "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," September 8 is a great day to commemorate everything people love about the franchise as well as remind everyone of the creator's crucial message.
Star Trek is about much more than spaceships and aliens
Star Trek Day celebrates the first episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series" and honors everything people love about the franchise. But it should also be a time to reflect on the inspirational message Gene Roddenberry was trying to get across. The utopian future featured in each iteration of the franchise showcased humanity's potential to take the species to the far ends of the galaxy if petty differences were put aside.
"Star Trek was an attempt to say humanity will reach maturity and wisdom on the day that it begins not just to tolerate but take a special delight in differences in ideas and differences in lifeforms..." Roddenberry said, in one of his famous quotes (via Goodreads). "If we cannot learn to actually enjoy those small differences, to take a positive delight in those small differences between our own kind, here on this planet, then we do not deserve to go out into space and meet the diversity that is almost certainly out there."
Since the initial entry of "Star Trek: The Original Series" aired, the franchise has continued to push boundaries, always utilizing a diverse cast for its characters and successfully using the science fiction genre to tackle real-world issues. There is no denying the show boldly went where no one has gone before, and Star Trek Day is a great way to keep that ambitious dream for the future alive.