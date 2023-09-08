Why Is September 8 Star Trek Day?

It's no secret that there are holidays celebrating people's favorite franchises that have earned their spot on the calendar. Everyone presumably knows that May 4 is associated with "Star Wars" because it sounds like the iconic franchise line "May the Force Be With You" and that Alien Day takes place on April 26 in homage to the planet in the first film LV-426. But some fans out there might be wondering why Star Trek Day lands on September 8.

In 1966, a groundbreaking series would begin its journey into the hearts and minds of viewers and, in the process, defy expectations. The sci-fi show's success ultimately resulted in an unprecedented following from fans and launched the franchise into the stratosphere, spawning several follow-up shows, movies, video games, novels, comic books, and more. The out-of-this-world phenomenon continues to be a powerhouse, and it all started when "Star Trek: The Original Series" aired its first episode on NBC on September 8.

Star Trek Day honors the anniversary of the first time Gene Roddenberry's inspirational creation dove headfirst into the small screen and provides the perfect excuse for Trekkies everywhere to drop everything in favor of binge-watching their favorites. Whether it's marathoning "Star Trek: The Next Generation," cosplaying as a red-shirted ensign, or revisiting the 1982 revered classic "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," September 8 is a great day to commemorate everything people love about the franchise as well as remind everyone of the creator's crucial message.