Breaking Bad Fans Agree One Character Is Beyond Redemption - Is He The Worst?

Despite a protagonist named Walter White (Bryan Cranston), "Breaking Bad" operated in shades of gray. Plenty of morally dubious characters populated the show's run. A character could be capable of great compassion and then do something despicable in the next scene. Therefore, it shouldn't be surprising to see numerous online debates emerge from fans about which "Breaking Bad" character is truly the worst.

Everyone's entitled to their opinion, but from several Reddit threads, there's a case to be made that Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons) is beyond redemption. Redditor u/cringerica kicked things off by writing, "I started hating him when he killed that poor kid, but it's when he killed Andrea that I confirmed my hate. Just because Jesse wanted to escape doesn't justify this murder at all." Todd killing a child is definitely horrendous. Walter poisoned a child, symbolizing his descent into villainy, but he at least pursued a method that didn't result in death.

Many fans find something truly unsettling about Todd, like u/spititout__, "Todd is disconnected from his emotions. He's ignorant & indifferent to the things he does." This can be seen in several disturbing details about Todd, like his obsession with Lydia (Laura Fraser). Other characters may have murdered others, but at least those deaths appeared to affect them in some manner. Todd was cold and remorseless the whole way through.