This Spider-Man Movie Villain May Return To The MCU (With One Major Change)
Thomas Haden Church says that there's still a possibility his Sandman will return in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Church, who first appeared as Flint Marko in 2007's "Spider-Man 3" before reprising the role 14 years later in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," revealed there have been talks of revisiting his minor crook-turned-supervillain, though he said the potential project would have to focus more on Marko's sympathetic side.
"Conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into a future iteration of [the 'Spider-Man' universe]," Church said in an interview with Pillot Productions. "The conversation has happened about him coming back and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story with Flint and being not just Sandman but returning to human form, because there was a story of that ... There's a reason that he can't — that in 'No Way Home,' he can't be human, until the very end."
With Marko having been stripped of his powers in "No Way Home" before being sent back to his own universe, the setup is certainly there to explore the troubles facing a former Spider-Man villain trying to reintegrate into society. Such an epilogue would also allow Church the opportunity to actually reprise his role on the big screen properly. Though he provided Sandman's voice in "No Way Home," the character was created entirely by CGI throughout the film. The brief moment we see of Marko in human form after he's depowered at the end of the movie was simply "a screen grab from 'Spider-Man 3,'" according to the actor.
Could a Spider-Man 4 offer Sandman redemption?
Though he's more or less been a villain in both of his big screen showings, Church's Sandman was always portrayed as a tragic character. In "Spider-Man 3," his primary motivation was to save his daughter's life, and in "No Way Home," he simply wanted to return to the world he was suddenly plucked from. His character has always had terrible circumstances thrust upon him, so another appearance could offer both Church and the audience some closure on Marko if he were to return. If Church is presented with the "more fulfilling story" for the former Sandman that the actor seems to want, Flint Marko might still get the happy ending he's been chasing.
This isn't the first time Church has teased taking another go at Sandman. Earlier this year, he told ComicBook that he'd heard "rumors" regarding a long-awaited Sam Raimi-directed, Tobey Maguire-starring "Spider-Man 4." It's unclear if he was referring to the same rumored project when discussing Marko's role, and there have yet to be any official announcements of a new movie. Still, Church says, "if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo."
Whether or not it ever materializes, Church is clearly ready to don the iconic green-striped sweater again for another visit to the "Spider-Man" universe.