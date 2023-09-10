This Spider-Man Movie Villain May Return To The MCU (With One Major Change)

Thomas Haden Church says that there's still a possibility his Sandman will return in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Church, who first appeared as Flint Marko in 2007's "Spider-Man 3" before reprising the role 14 years later in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," revealed there have been talks of revisiting his minor crook-turned-supervillain, though he said the potential project would have to focus more on Marko's sympathetic side.

"Conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into a future iteration of [the 'Spider-Man' universe]," Church said in an interview with Pillot Productions. "The conversation has happened about him coming back and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story with Flint and being not just Sandman but returning to human form, because there was a story of that ... There's a reason that he can't — that in 'No Way Home,' he can't be human, until the very end."

With Marko having been stripped of his powers in "No Way Home" before being sent back to his own universe, the setup is certainly there to explore the troubles facing a former Spider-Man villain trying to reintegrate into society. Such an epilogue would also allow Church the opportunity to actually reprise his role on the big screen properly. Though he provided Sandman's voice in "No Way Home," the character was created entirely by CGI throughout the film. The brief moment we see of Marko in human form after he's depowered at the end of the movie was simply "a screen grab from 'Spider-Man 3,'" according to the actor.