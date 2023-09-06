Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati Reunites With Her Chicago Med Friends
The "One Chicago" franchise being the spiderweb of interconnected first responder dramas that it is, the actors of the various shows get plenty of opportunities to interact with each other. Crossover episodes and guest stints at each others' shows are par for the course for the casts of "Chicago Fire," Chicago P.D.," and "Chicago Med," which is always cool for actors who have made friends with folks who work on one of the other shows. Of course, the flip side of this is that reunions between such friends can be few and far between because they're still on their own respective shows for the majority of the season, and might not even get a chance to meet everyone come next crossover.
That's why it's no surprise that "Chicago P.D." star Marina Squerciati made the best of a bad situation by reuniting with her "Chicago Med" buddies during the ongoing 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The actor, who plays Kim Burgess on the show, took to Instagram to share an adorable reunion image of herself with "Chicago Med" stars Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto. Gehlfuss' Dr. Will Halstead and DeVitto's Dr. Natalie Manning both left Chicago for Seattle at the end of Season 8, while Squerciati still very much remains in her show, so this friendly reunion is indeed a pretty rare glimpse at these three familiar faces together.
A One Chicago reunion with a twist
Squerciati's post about the trio features them sitting on the couch wearing "SAG-AFTRA STRONG" shirts and holding a whole bunch of kittens. She worked both aspects of the image to the accompanying text, too. "What do we want? A fair SAG contract! When do we want it? MEOW!" she wrote, adding several hashtags about her colleagues, kittens, and the SAG-AFTRA strike. She also tied her cat-themed pun to the latter with the hashtags #illseemyselfoutnow and #thisiswhyweneedwriters.
The reunion between Squerciati and her old "Chicago Med" colleagues is remarkable since the actor has a pretty lengthy relationship with the medical wing of the "One Chicago" franchise. Kim Burgess appeared in the first two episodes of "Chicago Med," and has appeared at least once per season since Season 4. Likewise, the good doctors Halstead and Manning have both visited "Chicago P.D." multiple times. In fact, the former holds the distinction of guest-starring in "Chicago P.D." a very respectable 18 times, so the actors have no doubt had plenty of chance to form the kind of rapport that's evident from Squerciati's Instagram post.