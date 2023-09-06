Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati Reunites With Her Chicago Med Friends

The "One Chicago" franchise being the spiderweb of interconnected first responder dramas that it is, the actors of the various shows get plenty of opportunities to interact with each other. Crossover episodes and guest stints at each others' shows are par for the course for the casts of "Chicago Fire," Chicago P.D.," and "Chicago Med," which is always cool for actors who have made friends with folks who work on one of the other shows. Of course, the flip side of this is that reunions between such friends can be few and far between because they're still on their own respective shows for the majority of the season, and might not even get a chance to meet everyone come next crossover.

That's why it's no surprise that "Chicago P.D." star Marina Squerciati made the best of a bad situation by reuniting with her "Chicago Med" buddies during the ongoing 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The actor, who plays Kim Burgess on the show, took to Instagram to share an adorable reunion image of herself with "Chicago Med" stars Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto. Gehlfuss' Dr. Will Halstead and DeVitto's Dr. Natalie Manning both left Chicago for Seattle at the end of Season 8, while Squerciati still very much remains in her show, so this friendly reunion is indeed a pretty rare glimpse at these three familiar faces together.