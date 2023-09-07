Invincible: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Omni-Man In Live-Action Concept Design

It's hard not to see that terrifying mustache twitch on the face of Omni-Man from "Invincible" and not imagine J.K. Simmon's voice bellowing out from underneath it. The Oscar-winning star certainly has made the feared Viltrumite his own in Amazon's incredible animated series, but thanks to some stunning work from artist @mizuriau, we've got another great take that you could both favor and fear.

As the world waits with great anticipation (and a raincoat on standby) for when the highly anticipated live-action iteration of "Invincible" gets underway, @mizuriau has added to the popular prospect of "The Walking Dead's" Jeffrey Dean Morgan taking on the part. With bloodshot blues and a slightly torn costume, Morgan's cold stare is captured brilliantly and only raises the excitement levels for a potential tease the actor himself dropped regarding Kirkman's incredible super story.

The artist submitted the piece following Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Instagram post in January, showing him resting on two compendiums chronicling Kirkman's organ-crushing, super-limb-snapping opus. Naturally, @mizuriau jumped on the hype train, submitting his piece along with "OMNI-MAN. Oh snap, it's happening?! Absolutely down to see @jeffreydeanmorgan portray a live-action Omni-Man. He would be #Invincible." Naturally, while some were in agreement over the possibility (with the post getting just shy of 13k likes), a lot of fans had a different character choice for the star, sparking another potential throwdown in the "Invincible" universe we wouldn't want to miss.