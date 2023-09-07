Invincible: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Omni-Man In Live-Action Concept Design
It's hard not to see that terrifying mustache twitch on the face of Omni-Man from "Invincible" and not imagine J.K. Simmon's voice bellowing out from underneath it. The Oscar-winning star certainly has made the feared Viltrumite his own in Amazon's incredible animated series, but thanks to some stunning work from artist @mizuriau, we've got another great take that you could both favor and fear.
As the world waits with great anticipation (and a raincoat on standby) for when the highly anticipated live-action iteration of "Invincible" gets underway, @mizuriau has added to the popular prospect of "The Walking Dead's" Jeffrey Dean Morgan taking on the part. With bloodshot blues and a slightly torn costume, Morgan's cold stare is captured brilliantly and only raises the excitement levels for a potential tease the actor himself dropped regarding Kirkman's incredible super story.
The artist submitted the piece following Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Instagram post in January, showing him resting on two compendiums chronicling Kirkman's organ-crushing, super-limb-snapping opus. Naturally, @mizuriau jumped on the hype train, submitting his piece along with "OMNI-MAN. Oh snap, it's happening?! Absolutely down to see @jeffreydeanmorgan portray a live-action Omni-Man. He would be #Invincible." Naturally, while some were in agreement over the possibility (with the post getting just shy of 13k likes), a lot of fans had a different character choice for the star, sparking another potential throwdown in the "Invincible" universe we wouldn't want to miss.
Fans back Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Omni-Man but think there might be other Invincible options
Taking the bait as easily as @mizuriau did, some fans were initially holding off from taking Jeffrey Dean Morgan's post as gospel. @jhandandwater said, "It would be incredible," while @bluecreed20 was still concerned, saying, "Are you sure, man? I really hope this isn't Jeffrey trolling us." However, @Cosmic3dmill, argued that Omni-Man was "literally the role he was meant to play," and @zax_the_destroyer made the solid observation that "after seeing him play Negan and having that good guy/bad guy persona, this could totally work."
Of course, before that, another season of "Invincible" is still on the cards that could introduce us to a character that is even more terrifying than Nolan, aka Omni-Man, and that a lot of fans believed Morgan could be down to voice — Viltrumite leader, Grand Regent Thragg. One fan theorized, "He'll be lending his voice [to the show], most likely he will be Thragg," and @grohiiknik reinforced the idea by saying, "He's most likely voicing a character in the show. Hopefully, Thragg or Conquest."
Either way, some viewers saw this as payback for a loss they still can't get over, with @gamma102 stating, "Considering we were cheated out of him being Flashpoint Batman, we deserve SOMETHING." Either way, Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the "Invincible" world would certainly be something, and you can bet it'd come with bathtubs full of blood, too. You've been warned.