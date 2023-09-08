Netflix's One Piece: What Happens To Axe-Hand Morgan?

"One Piece" tends to surprise fans by bringing a long-forgotten character into the story's latest arc, like Buggy's reintroduction in Impel Down, hundreds of episodes after his last appearance in Loguetown. However, characters like Axe-Hand Morgan are sometimes never seen again once their stories get wrapped up, leading fans to wonder what happened to the former Marine captain who served as an early challenge in Luffy's journey.

Unfortunately for Morgan, his story didn't necessarily end on a good note. Following the "Romance Dawn" arc, in "Diary of Koby-Meppo," a mini-arc following Koby and Helmeppo's Marine training, "One Piece" reveals that the Navy planned to court-martial Morgan, stripping him of his Captain ranking and likely continuing his incarceration. However, he managed to escape after being transferred to Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp's ship, taking advantage of Garp's random sleeping patterns to hop aboard a lifeboat.

During his escape, Morgan took Helmeppo hostage, forcing his son onto his lifeboat. However, Helmeppo no longer felt burdened by his father, disowning him for his criminal actions, leaving him on the lifeboat, and swimming back to Garp's Marine vessel. The last time we see Morgan, he's napping on his boat as it floats the seas, unknowingly passing Jango, who's doing the same thing, leaving his current whereabouts unknown.