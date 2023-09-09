Whatever Happened To Stryx After Shark Tank?

We're well into the 2020s, and men would still rather sport zits and eye bags than admit they use makeup. At least, that's what Devir Kahan and John Shanahan felt when they appeared on "Shark Tank" to pitch the panel of investors on their men's cosmetics company, Stryx. Zahan first realized the need for a company like Stryx on his wedding day — while everyone else was looking at the bride, he was looking at a mirror, agonizing over a truly volcanic zit. Unfortunately, he felt too embarrassed by the idea of wearing concealer to do anything but ignore it and, later, cringe at the thousands of photos taken that day.

On the other hand, Shanahan had been using cosmetic products since he was in high school but found the culture to be particularly cruel toward men who even dared to gel their hair. The bullying he experienced was apparently so brutal that he had to change middle schools. Nevertheless, the two men had overcome their past experiences and sought to change the way men think about makeup forever.