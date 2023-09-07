Gold Rush: Who Pays For The Equipment On The Show According To Tony Beets

Mining for gold isn't a line of work just anyone can get into. It takes commitment, knowledge of the craft, and a fair amount of physical fitness to find any tangible success within it. Additionally, it helps to have a good amount of money saved up as well since gathering the proper equipment is key to actually finding anything. While one might think that the folks on the Discovery series "Gold Rush" get some help covering their equipment costs, according to series regular Tony Beets, those expenses come out of his own pocket.

"We're gonna double up this year. For that, we had to spend a couple million bucks on equipment," Beets shared in a clip posted on the official "Gold Rush" Twitter page in 2021, clarifying that he dropped around $7 million total. No matter how you look at it, that's a ton of money to spend on anything. However, Beets explains that he and the team wouldn't have elected to drop such a massive amount of cash had they not felt it absolutely necessary. Besides, they had the financial means to do so, and they're hopeful investments like these will pay off in due time.

As a miner and also a businessman, Beets is as money-conscious as they come. After all, the promise of big bucks is what brought him to mining in the first place.