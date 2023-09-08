Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Teases The Missing Sinister Six Villain

Despite Michael Keaton appearing as Adrian Toomes' Vulture in a post-credit scene to "Morbius," which came out just a few months after "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the character at one point appeared to be part of the plans for the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man series. On his Instagram page, storyboard artist Phil Langone, who has worked on numerous MCU projects including "No Way Home," shared a scene featuring Norman Osborn's betrayal. In the storyboards, the likes of Sandman, Doctor Octopus, and the Vulture can be seen in a garage, hinting that there were bigger plans for the character before the villains were settled on.

So, why wasn't Michael Keaton's Vulture in "Spider-Man: No From Home"? Well, the veteran actor likely was busy working on some other movies, including the now-canceled "Batgirl" film and "The Flash," where he reprised the role of Batman. It's also possible that the actor was intended to play a role in the earlier drafts of "No Way Home," but there wasn't enough room for another villain after everything was outlined and lined up. When a fan asked why Toomes was featured in the early artwork, Langone replied: "The original version of the story had this, then it changed after I left. Because of Covid shutdowns the production ended up having more time to work out ideas."

Regardless of what actually happened, seeing the Vulture in concept art for the film shows Marvel fans could have gotten the Sinister Six in the film. Thankfully, there's still plenty of time for the MCU to make the villainous team happen, as Keaton's Vulture would be a fitting member of the group, given his history with Spider-Man and his eagerness to get revenge on the hero.