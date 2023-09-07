Star Wars' Sarlacc Pit Gets A Heartbreaking Plot Twist (That Might Make You Cry)

There could be more to a disturbing "Star Wars" creature than we once suspected. As summarized by Comic Book Movie, "The Mouth That Never Closes," a story from the anthology "From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi" reveals that the Sarlacc Pit of Tattooine inadvertently found itself nestled on the desert planet after years of floating through space. Eventually, it drifted to the place where Jabba the Hutt found it and used it for his own sadistic purposes.

Though the "Star Wars" franchise is filled with memorable death scenes, few stick out as much as Boba Fett's (Jeremy Bulloch) in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." When his jetpack takes laser fire during a confrontation on Tattooine, it blasts the bounty hunter into the worst place imaginable: the Sarlacc Pit, where he is slowly digested alive.

At least, that was thought to be the case until "The Book of Boba Fett" confirmed that the fan-favorite character, played here by Temuera Morrison, actually survived this grim fate. Sadly, however, his escape leads to the incineration of the Sarlacc Pit itself. While this might not seem tragic to many viewers, Charlie Jane Anders' canon take on the mysterious creature reveals that it has no ill intentions for anyone.

Instead, Sarlaccs are revealed to be akin to dandelion seeds, drifting through the cosmos until they find a suitable spot to take root. While there has been some debate as to whether this makes the Sarlacc Pit an animal or a plant, it is shown to have a consciousness in the story.