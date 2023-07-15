The Office: What Happened To Michael?

Michael Scott was the linchpin of the entire "Office" experience. NBC's sitcom rode to glory on the character's back and then glided to a (mostly) graceful finish after Michael's actor, Steve Carell, left toward the end of Season 7. In the interim, every character on the show thrives in the professionally chaotic microcosm that was Michael's leadership style as the regional manager of the Scranton branch of the paper supply company Dunder Mifflin.

Ostensibly, Michael's reason for leaving the show is honorable and, in many ways, a perfect "happily ever after." He rides off into the sunset to marry his office sweetheart, Holly Flax (Amy Ryan). As part of the arrangement, the pair moves to Boulder, Colorado, to care for Holly's aging parents. But technically speaking, after Michael leaves, there's a multi-year gap of time in which we don't really know much about what happens. No word comes back east of the Rockies about whether or not Michael and Holly are okay ... until the series finale, two long seasons later.

When Michael surprises Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey) by showing up at their wedding and standing in as the best man, we get a few details. First, we learn that Michael has kids. In fact, in a cute homage to one of Michael's previous lines, NBC confirmed in an off-air "Where Are They Now?" update that the couple ends up with at least three kids and one more on the way. This is a fun callback to Season 6, Episode 9, "Double Date," where Michael clearly makes up a prophetic vision of his future family. He hits the nail on the head with the prescient reference to four kids, although NBC never confirmed if he got the hover car ... or hover house.