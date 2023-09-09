Marvel's Avengers & Thanos Get A One Piece Redesign (That's Oddly Perfect)

It's fun to see actors from the MCU sport pirate gear in the vein of their comic book characters. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) may not have his full Iron Man armor, but he does sport a robotic arm that looks very much at home within the world of "One Piece." And in case you now have an itch that requires further scratching, you may be happy to hear there are more Avengers/"One Piece" mash-ups out there.

Artist Andimoo uploaded some artwork to their Patreon that was later published by One Piece Fanpage. The mash-up sees Luffy and his friends dress up as Avengers, complete with descriptions drawing parallels to the respective choices. Monkey D. Luffy is dressed as Captain America since he's the leader. Roronoa Zoro is the perfect choice for Thor, and instead of having just one Mjölnir, he has three as it's his signature style. There's even a fun Easter egg with Andimoo drawing Nico Robin as Maria Hill. In the MCU, Hill is portrayed by Cobie Smulders, who famously played Robin in "How I Met Your Mother."

No matter where the art comes from, it's easy to see why the two properties go together so well. The Avengers and the Straw Hat Pirates may have differences occasionally, but they're both ultimately groups brought together by friendship. Not only that, but both teams often find themselves in adventures that require finding some kind of all-powerful or valuable artifact. While the two will likely never crossover officially, somewhere in the multiverse, it's nice to think that Steve Rogers and Luffy might be friends.