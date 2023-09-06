The Worst X-Men Movie Failed Hard - But A Marvel Veteran Knows How To Fix It

Following the massive success of 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past" — a Marvel superhero extravaganza that featured both the younger and older iterations of several key X-Men — the then-20th Century Fox franchise began to wane in popularity. After "Days of Future Past" had a global gross of $746 million against a $200 million budget, its 2016 follow-up "X-Men: Apocalypse" pulled in $200 million less with a worldwide take of $544 million against a $178 million price tag.

The franchise hit rock bottom, though, with "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" in 2019, which earned a disappointing $252.4 million global gross against a $200 million budget. The paltry take of "Dark Phoenix" greatly diminished hope for any future installments highlighting Marvel's legendary mutant superheroes, especially considering how Disney officially completed its $71.3 billion of Fox the same year.

However, Simon Kinberg, who has produced every "X-Men" film since 2011's "X-Men: First Class" and also wrote and directed "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," told JoBlo in September 2023 that the Dark Phoenix story as it exists now on film could be fixed as a limited series.

"There's certainly a bunch of things that I've worked on that I think would make for a cool series," Kinberg explained to JoBlo. "The idea of doing Dark Phoenix as a series is fascinating because what I felt in constructing the movie, and even initially when writing the movie, was that it required more than one movie to tell that story."