One Ahsoka Actor Refused To Watch Star Wars Rebels After Filming Began

In many ways, "Ahsoka" isn't just the latest chapter in the overall "Star Wars" franchise, but also the direct continuation of "Star Wars Rebels" that fans have been waiting for since the animated series took its bow in 2018. With numerous characters and plotlines carrying over, it's no stretch to say that watching "Star Wars Rebels" is fairly necessary to get the full scoop on why things are the way they are in "Ahsoka." However, that didn't stop one particular actor on the new live-action series from opting not to watch the older show while filming.

In an interview with Empire, Sabine actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo revealed that she chose not to rewatch "Star Wars Rebels" after filming on "Ahsoka" commenced. "I wanted to separate that whole kind of expectation," she explained. "I think it's just healthy, because you're finding a different truth in live-action."

Of course, it's important to clarify that Bordizzo did watch "Star Wars Rebels" to prepare prior to filming, and only stopped when shooting began so as not to unintentionally mimic the performance of Sabine's original voice actor. "I loved Tiya Sircar's Sabine," the actor said in an interview with SFX Magazine. "I loved the energy, the sarcasm, and playfulness that really made Sabine Sabine, but obviously, it's a delicate balance because I never want to try to copy someone. And I want to be inspired by the energy they put into the character and then make the role my own."