My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Lee Sutton?

At the start of "My 600-lb Life" Season 6, audiences are introduced to Lee Sutton who weighs 714 pounds and is entirely reliant on his girlfriend, Rena Kiser, who also struggles with her health at 549 pounds. Sutton can barely walk and depends on Kiser to get up and hold his portable urinal every time he needs to use the bathroom.

Upon becoming a patient of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, Sutton's wellness journey is rocky. Despite undergoing weight loss surgery, he fails to shed the needed pounds. In fact, in the couple's Season 5 "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" follow-up episode, he gains almost 100 pounds while dealing with the stress of his father's cancer diagnosis. By the end of the show, he's living in Houston, working to get back on track, and is down to 389 pounds.

In the years since Sutton's last "My 600-lb Life" appearance, it's unknown exactly how he's faring in his wellness journey. Yet according to his Facebook bio, he seems to at least be on the right track. It reads, "A man overcoming a life of addiction, here's to living almost a normal life. God bless." Additionally, the page states that he's back living in Houston, Missouri, which could mean he underwent skin removal surgery and no longer needs Dr. Now's services.