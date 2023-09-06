Clueless Starring The Golden Girls Is The Best Parody You Probably Forgot

With awards show season comes highs and lows, snubs and upsets, and more telegenic celebs than you can shake a stick at. Awards shows of years past have also produced some of the best parodies committed to the small screen, in part owing to the jarring mash-up of pop culture touchstones. The MTV Movie Awards are especially known for their parodies, whether it was "Sex and the City" meets "The Matrix" in 2000 or when "The Brady Bunch" cast reenacted "Basic Instinct" in 1993.

The 1996 MTV Movie Awards featured the unlikely, hilarious combination of beloved sitcom "The Golden Girls," which aired from 1985 to 1992, and Amy Heckerling's 1995 film "Clueless." Thanks to a viral TikTok, the clip is experiencing a renewed burst of interest. Unsurprisingly, the comment section is full of fans wondering how they are possibly learning of the parody for the first time.

In the video, Estelle Getty — otherwise known as Sophia — plays Cher, Betty White, who played Rose on "Golden Girls," plays Dionne, and Rue McClanahan, who played Blanche, appears as Tai (though she also recites some of Amber's dialogue). The result is the elderly high school mash-up you never knew you needed.