How Much Did NCIS Viewership Really Drop After Mark Harmon's Exit?

For the past couple of decades, fans' utter devotion to CBS' long-running military procedural "NCIS" has helped make it one of the jewels of the network's primetime scheduling slate. The series has naturally changed a bit since its 2003 debut, as has the number of fans who tune in to watch the crack team of Naval detectives from one week to the next. And it should come as no particular surprise that the exit of longtime "NCIS" star Mark Harmon may have had a dramatic impact on the series' ratings.

Harmon's "NCIS" exit came early during the series' 19th season. While he was hardly the first star to walk away from the show, he was undoubtedly the biggest, with his Leroy Jethro Gibbs running point on the NCIS team from the moment the show hit the air. Harmon's final "NCIS" episode ran in October 2021, with the always amazing Gary Cole stepping in to fill the void as Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker for the duration of Season 19. Ratings reportedly held relatively steady thereafter, though the same could not be said for the Season 20 premiere of NCIS," which earned the lowest ratings in series' history.

That season opener was a full-on crossover event with "Hawaii 5-0," so the ratings debacle doesn't fall squarely on the shoulders of the "NCIS" crew. And it should be noted that "NCIS" rebounded nicely as Season 20 unfolded.