DC Unleashes A Horrifying Cthulu Batman In City Of Madness

DC Comics is sending Bruce Wayne on a new cosmic horror story in "Batman: City of Madness," a series that's set to be one of the Dark Knight's most visually stunning adventures yet.

Batman has benefited from some fascinating storytelling approaches recently, taking him in a number of surprising directions. Ram V and Rafael Albuquerque's run on "Detective Comics" has placed Batman in a gothic horror world where he's examining the hidden history of Gotham City. Meanwhile, "Brave and the Bold" has allowed a variety of writers and artists to explore unique spins on Batman, including a future version of the hero in Dan Mora's excellent "Heroes of Tomorrow" story.

Now, multiple Eisner Award winner Christian Ward gets the chance to put his stamp on the Dark Knight and Gotham City with "Batman: City of Madness." Ward, who recently brought his cosmic horror touch to DC in "Aquaman: Andromeda," has been working on this project for a long time, even before DC committed to it. And as you can see from the first look at the issue, which we have below, readers who have wanted Ward to bring his distinct style to Batman should be excited about what's coming next.