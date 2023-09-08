Star Wars: What Is Ahsoka's 'Hair' Made Of?

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is the most famous Togruta in "Star Wars" canon. Her infectious personality won over fans when she was introduced in "The Clone Wars," and she's appeared in numerous pieces of "Star Wars" media ever since. In addition to her commitment to justice, she has many other notable traits, including the long pieces of "hair" that come down from her head. Except that's not hair in the traditional sense; it's an appendage known as lekku.

"Lekku" is the plural form, while "lek" is singular, and it pretty much refers to the head-tails (or brain-tails) that protrude from certain aliens' heads. Togruta are known for their lekku, but it can also be found on Twi'leks, as is the case with Ahsoka's friend, Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). The same applies to male Ozrelanso, an alien species that first appeared in "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker."

So it's really not hair at all but flesh. As far as Ahsoka and the rest of the Togruta, lekku tends to be more prominent on females than males. It also gets larger as the individual ages, so naturally, Ahsoka's lekku in "Ahsoka" are larger than when she was a Padawan on "The Clone Wars." However, her lekku did cause a stir when she made her first live-action appearance on "The Mandalorian" due to the appendages being noticeably shorter than they should've been.