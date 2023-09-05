Star Wars: How Do Lightsabers Work In Space? The Simple Answer Is... They Don't

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Time to Fly"

"Ahsoka" Episode 3 is called "Time to Fly," and its contents most certainly match the label. After plenty of good, old-fashioned space travel and dogfighting between Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) ship and Shin Hati's (Ivanna Sakhno) retinue, the protagonists find themselves in a pickle when the Eye of Sion manages to incapacitate their vessel. In what just might be the most amazing moment of the episode, Ahsoka deals with the situation by putting on a space suit, exiting the ship, and using her patented dual lightsabers to deflect enemy fire and defend her allies while Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) gets the shuttle back in working order.

Seeing Ahsoka step on the ship's outer hull and fearlessly confront three approaching enemy fighters is an amazing "oh, it's on now" moment, made all the more exciting by her zero-gravity cartwheel dodges and the fact that she actually manages to destroy one of Hati's ships in the process. Still, there's one little problem about the scene, as far as real-life physics is concerned: Ahsoka's lightsabers absolutely wouldn't work in the vacuum of space ... or anywhere else, for that matter.

There's a pretty good reason we don't have functional lightsabers in real life. The science behind lightsabers is just as complex as every other bit of "Star Wars" lore out there, but it ultimately boils down to magic laser swords that are fueled by magic rocks called kyber crystals, which Force users magically wield to magical effect. Seeing as this doesn't really adhere to basic physics in any way, there's no realistic way of a lightsaber working in space ... but, fortunately, "Star Wars" isn't exactly famous for its dedication to gritty realism.