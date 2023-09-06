Storage Wars: How To Watch Every Season Online

A lot of folks wouldn't expect a show that takes place mostly in parking lots and storage units to be very popular. Still, A&E's "Storage Wars" continues to stand out with viewers; even after 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, fans are still turning up in droves to watch the long-running series.

The show's success can likely be explained in the same way that game shows, which are reality shows of their own in a way, remain steadfastly popular after so many years on the air. Namely, regular folks love the idea of falling backward into a pile of money unexpectedly and can relate to and root for the participants of "Storage Wars" as a result.

For folks who are looking to do a deep dive into the series for themselves, though, there are plenty of choices. Those who want to see every episode can choose between A&E's streaming service and DirecTV, as both have all 15 seasons on them. For those interested in taking a deep dive into the series, there are also several other ways to watch.