Storage Wars: How To Watch Every Season Online
A lot of folks wouldn't expect a show that takes place mostly in parking lots and storage units to be very popular. Still, A&E's "Storage Wars" continues to stand out with viewers; even after 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, fans are still turning up in droves to watch the long-running series.
The show's success can likely be explained in the same way that game shows, which are reality shows of their own in a way, remain steadfastly popular after so many years on the air. Namely, regular folks love the idea of falling backward into a pile of money unexpectedly and can relate to and root for the participants of "Storage Wars" as a result.
For folks who are looking to do a deep dive into the series for themselves, though, there are plenty of choices. Those who want to see every episode can choose between A&E's streaming service and DirecTV, as both have all 15 seasons on them. For those interested in taking a deep dive into the series, there are also several other ways to watch.
Seasons of Storage Wars pop up on lots of services
According to JustWatch, four seasons of "Storage Wars" are available to watch on Discovery+ and five on Spectrum. Roku appears to have seven and might be your best choice in this case. That's because The Roku Channel is free and comes pre-installed on plenty of smart TVs as is, meaning many viewers could fire up the show in no time.
PlutoTV, another free service, also has three seasons of "Storage Wars" for fans to dig into without spending a dime. Meanwhile, other services like Hulu have two seasons, and further streaming platforms like Hoopla have only a single season for viewers to explore.
On the other hand, if you want to own "Storage Wars" for yourself, the series can also be purchased on other streaming services like Vudu, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime. Either way, no matter how much or how little time viewers want to spend to watch the popular show, they have plenty of options to choose from.