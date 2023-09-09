Can Naruto Beat Luffy's Gear 5 From One Piece?

A significant portion of pop culture involves ruminations on which fictional character would beat another in a fight. Usually, a case could be made for either side, and until a crossover occurs, it's left to fans' imaginations. In anime circles, one of the greatest debates in this space is, "Can Luffy Gear 5 beat Naruto?"

Naruto, from the series of the same name, has acquired many powers over the years, but for the sake of this argument, we'll look at his Baryon Mode. It's the ultimate fusion between Kurama and Naruto, where his physical appearance changes, becoming engulfed in a red chakra cape with nine tails. It drastically enhances his speed, reflexes, and power but also drains his strength and lifespan as he remains in this mode.

Meanwhile, "One Piece" sees Luffy develop Gear 5, part of his devil fruit's awakening. Gear 5 targets Luffy's rubber properties, also making him stronger in the process. He can now turn items around him into rubber, which basically turns him into an overpowered cartoon character, able to contort his body into all kinds of shapes, only limited by his imagination. However, it has a weakness similar to Naruto's Baryon Mode, where Gear 5 drains Luffy's lifespan, so he can only use it in short bursts when necessary. Given this information, who would emerge victorious in a fight between the two?