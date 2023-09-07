The Celebrity Mortal Kombat Roster Is Too Good To Be True

AI will likely never be able to replicate the sheer human emotion and passion that goes into creating a great screenplay or generating animation that fills people of all ages with wonder. But for the time being, it can be used to make amusing memes, as evidenced by the latest trend hitting YouTube and TikTok.

It seems as though AI users have run out of movies to incorporate into Wes Anderson's style and have now turned their attention toward "Mortal Kombat" rosters. Namely, these people input prompts into an AI system so that famous faces wearing "Mortal Kombat" gear pop up on a loading screen. A popular example of this was uploaded by TikTok user @benarfa23.53, where musicians like Britney Spears, Eminem, and Madonna look like "Mortal Kombat" characters. It's basically the AI transplanting the musician's face onto a combatant's body, and part of the fun is hearing how the AI voice says some of the names, like mispronouncing "Gwen Stefani" as "Gwen Stephanie."

But even if music isn't your jam, numerous variations of this meme have taken the internet by storm.