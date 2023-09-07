The Celebrity Mortal Kombat Roster Is Too Good To Be True
AI will likely never be able to replicate the sheer human emotion and passion that goes into creating a great screenplay or generating animation that fills people of all ages with wonder. But for the time being, it can be used to make amusing memes, as evidenced by the latest trend hitting YouTube and TikTok.
It seems as though AI users have run out of movies to incorporate into Wes Anderson's style and have now turned their attention toward "Mortal Kombat" rosters. Namely, these people input prompts into an AI system so that famous faces wearing "Mortal Kombat" gear pop up on a loading screen. A popular example of this was uploaded by TikTok user @benarfa23.53, where musicians like Britney Spears, Eminem, and Madonna look like "Mortal Kombat" characters. It's basically the AI transplanting the musician's face onto a combatant's body, and part of the fun is hearing how the AI voice says some of the names, like mispronouncing "Gwen Stefani" as "Gwen Stephanie."
But even if music isn't your jam, numerous variations of this meme have taken the internet by storm.
Anime and The Office characters have also gotten the Mortal Kombat treatment
With a recognizable and easily replicable structure, it should be no surprise to see other AI users create their own "Mortal Kombat" rosters with whatever theme they want. Another popular example @benarfa23.53 uploaded utilizes anime characters like Gohan and Yami Yugi. Many people flooded the comments asking if the video was real or an AI creation. While it's AI, gamers could always get a copy of "Jump Force" if they want to fight with their favorite anime characters for real.
The same can't be said for live-action TV show characters battling to the death, and that's where this next video from YouTuber AI Show comes into play. Their "Mortal Kombat" roster utilizes characters from an array of television series, including "Breaking Bad," "The Big Bang Theory," and "The Office." The only thing that would be better is if there was some kind of gameplay footage where you could watch Dwight Schrute duke it out with Sheldon Cooper.
If you can imagine it, AI has likely already created it. Numerous other rosters exist featuring horror villains and Marvel superheroes. While it's neat, we'll take human-created parodies any day.