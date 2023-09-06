Who Plays Tiny Troy In The New Head & Shoulders Commercial?

The latest Head & Shoulders commercial features a football superstar playing a "tiny" version of himself.

Suffering from dry scalp, flakes, and itchiness? For years, Americans have gravitated towards the magic of Head & Shoulders, a shampoo that helps eliminate dandruff. Arguably the most well-marketed and pronounced haircare product for those dealing with dandruff, Head & Shoulders is a staple in the American household. While the product is definitely found in most domestic superstores, Head & Shoulders boasts worldwide dominance, emerging as one of Procter & Gamble's most favored exports. Head anywhere in the world, and chances are that a local store boasts the sought-after brand. What's led to this dominance? On the market for over 60 years, Head & Shoulders is a product that continues to become popular, thanks in part to its manufacturer's strategic marketing.

The brand has successfully covered almost every market and demographic that deals with dandruff by having the product directly speak to buyers via celebrity endorsement. "Head & Shoulders" boasts a true motley crew of celebrity ambassadors who have helped preach its power, honing in on local talent and clout to make marketing as effective as possible. In India, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh promotes the anti-dandruff shampoo. Indonesian dandruff heads, meanwhile, can listen to revered martial artist Joe Taslim preach the product's effectiveness in a viral advertisement.

Leveraging a local market's talent is key in communicating the product and Head & Shoulders understands this better than anyone else. In the United States, they're running a brand new ad featuring a small man, named "Tiny Troy," hanging out in an unsuspecting woman's scalp, where dandruff typically is. Who Plays "Tiny Troy" in the Head and Shoulders ad? None other than football superstar Troy Polamalu — but he's not the only sportsman in the shampoo ad.