The Untold Truth Of The Most Interesting Man In The World, Jonathan Goldsmith

There have been many great advertising campaigns in the world of alcohol over the years, but The Most Interesting Man in the World is definitely among the most memorable. Beginning in 2007, the campaign (which is credited with a 34.8% boost in sales for Dos Equis) shared the exploits of a larger-than-life character with a lust for life and a charisma that made consumers gravitate to the ads. The commercials used dry humor and made the audience laugh when the dashing older gentleman, who was often surrounded by beautiful women, said, "I don't always drink beer, but when I do, I prefer Dos Equis. Stay thirsty, my friends."

The ads not only boosted sales: Jonathan Goldsmith, the actor who portrayed the silver fox with an enviable life, couldn't walk down the street without being recognized by delighted fans. Goldsmith had worked in the film and television industry as a character actor since the 1960s, but it wasn't until his late 60s that he would get his big break and finally achieve fame and fortune as a brand ambassador for Dos Equis.

Goldsmith was replaced in 2016 with a younger actor and the ad campaign was discontinued shortly after the new guy took over. Still, Goldsmith continues to be associated with the iconic character and has used his notoriety for other ad campaigns, as well as causes he cares about. It turns out Goldsmith's life story is almost as fascinating as that of the character he portrayed for Dos Equis. Keep reading to learn the untold truth of The Most Interesting Man in the World.