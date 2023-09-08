Black Panther 3 - Will It Ever Happen?
The most popular and beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will often be given a trilogy of movies, and sometimes more. Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor have all had at least three movies, but will the same happen to Black Panther? In 2018, Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" broke records, making over $1.34 billion at the box office and receiving a 96% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, tragedy struck before the release of its sequel, as star Chadwick Boseman died in August 2020. As a result, the plans for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" changed direction. Despite the heartache of losing its lead actor and the challenges that went into making the movie, 2022's "Wakanda Forever" made over $859 million at the box office and scored an 84% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
With all the fanfare and financial success attached to the franchise — and the fan's love for the Wakandans — there's a natural expectation that the story should be rounded out in a trilogy. Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige love keeping their cards close to their chest regarding their future plans, only revealing what is necessary for the current phase and a little beyond that. However, there's genuine concern among fans that the lack of news regarding "Black Panther 3" could mean something more troubling. After all, the MCU has experienced a changing of the guard — with established heroes like Iron Man and Steve Rogers' Captain America bowing out — and there is the fear that something similar could happen with Black Panther.
Let's not jump to conclusions just yet, though, and analyze what are the chances of "Black Panther 3" becoming a reality.
Why isn't Black Panther 3 happening yet?
It wasn't that long ago that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hit theaters, so it perhaps isn't surprising that a sequel hasn't materialized yet. Plans for the film changed drastically after the passing of Chadwick Boseman — something that led to the four-year delay between 2018's "Black Panther" and the sequel. Due to the later-than-anticipated release date, the odds remained highly unlikely that "Black Panther 3" would enter production immediately after the sequel.
Since "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, Marvel Studios has focused on establishing a new status quo as well as a fresh line of heroes. While not a hard reset of the universe, many elements of the MCU came to a close after "Endgame," as it closed the chapter on the "Infinity Saga" that began with "Iron Man" in 2008. It is fair to say that not every movie has been a hit since then, with some wondering if the studio has lost its magic touch. That being said, the MCU never dealt in knee-jerk reactions, nor does it appear that Marvel will halt and change its course now. Instead, Kevin Feige and other studio executives keep their faith in the process, and it is likely they will stick to the master plan and introduce the next phases of storytelling.
With the impending arrival of the Fantastic Four and X-Men — and other big films and Disney+ series already in the pipeline — "Black Panther 3" might have just slipped down a few notches on the priority list. However, this shouldn't rule it out completely.
What Kevin Feige has said about another sequel
Ahead of the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Ryan Coogler admitted uncertainty about his future as the director and co-writer of the franchise to Variety. He explained he needed time out after the emotional rollercoaster he experienced following the passing of Chadwick Boseman and the exhaustion of filming such a massive blockbuster, and understandably he didn't want to commit to "Black Panther 3" right away.
Variety also spoke to Kevin Feige, who discussed more about "Black Panther 3" and Coogler's potential involvement in the project. Feige revealed how he and Coogler had discussed a few concepts for the next film and how the story could move forward. He also stated that he would prefer to do the next movie with Coogler, but would also understand if the filmmaker decided against returning for a further sequel. Crucially, Feige emphasized that the franchise would — and should — continue regardless. "I go back to what I said when we decided to make 'Wakanda Forever' after losing Chad," Feige said. "This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years."
Feige didn't mince his words or leave much open to interpretation here. Judging by what he said, it all but guarantees "Black Panther 3" is a future project for the studio, in whatever form that might take.
What Letitia Wright has said about Black Panther 3
As the events of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" confirm, Shuri is the future of the franchise. She currently holds the power of the Black Panther, and she has even made contingency plans for the future by planting more herbs for her possible successors. Actor Letitia Wright is now seen as the face of the franchise moving forward, so fans expect her to return for further sequels.
In January 2023, Wright provided a positive response about "Black Panther 3," telling Variety: "I think it's already in the works. You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and [director] Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab, so it's going to take a little while, but we're really excited for you guys to see that." However, she added she was "manifesting" the sequel, which suggests it might not be a done deal just yet.
News outlets picked up on Wright's comments as confirmation that there was uncertainty about a "Black Panther 3." A month later, she shed more light on her previous statement, explaining how nothing had been confirmed — not even a script — but she remained hopeful it may happen in the future.
What could be explored in the sequel
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" leaves several threads that could be picked up in a sequel. However, the biggest talking point remains Shuri's transformation into the new Black Panther. From a narrative standpoint, "Wakanda Forever" provides Shuri with closure over the deaths of her brother T'Challa and mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett). In the film, she also learns about the importance of peace over war. By forfeiting her right to the throne, she also opens up new avenues for her character to develop and journey outside of the Kingdom of Wakanda.
As well as a sequel developing Shuri even further, it could also see her move into a more collaborative role where she teams up with other heroes. "Avengers: Endgame" and subsequent MCU movies have left several vacancies in the team of superheroes, and this presents the perfect opportunity for Shuri to step up and fill an important gap. "Black Panther 3" could see her teaming up with some of the other heroes, before realizing her powers could do even more good if she was formally part of the Avengers.
Alternatively, the sequel could decide to introduce an important Marvel character into the MCU. In Marvel Comics, Ororo Munroe — aka Storm from the X-Men — has a deep history with the people of Wakanda, having married T'Challa and become queen. While this is now unlikely in the MCU's current timeline, "Black Panther 3" holds the potential to connect the mutant and Black Panther in a new and innovative way. Plus, who wouldn't want to see Shuri and Storm together on screen?
Letitia Wright has an interesting idea for Black Panther 3
Despite the uncertainty surrounding "Black Panther 3," Letitia Wright has proved she has been keeping up with the comic books and all their intricacies. The actor spoke to Inverse about potential new arcs for her character and cited an exciting storyline that could see Shuri develop an upgraded set of powers. "She actually takes on a new form in the future," Wright said. "She really never dies, which is really interesting. She has these amazing crazy superpowers, and she's an encyclopedia of information."
In the Marvel Comics lore, Shuri and T'Challa find themselves at war with Namor and a group of baddies known as the Cabal. Shuri sends her brother away, staying behind to fight the villains despite the overwhelming odds against her. The Cabal places her in a state known as "living death" and she appears to be lost from the real world forever. Nonetheless, Shuri finds her way to the plane of Djalia — which holds the collective memory of Wakanda — and she learns some incredible new skills. After being successfully resurrected and brought back to the real world, Shuri boasts a plethora of new and remarkable powers including transformation and control of animals.
Considering the MCU's embrace of cosmic and supernatural elements, this "Black Panther" storyline isn't outside the realm of possibility. Subsequently, it would also turn Shuri into one of the most powerful characters in the universe which would be very interesting to explore.
Who would star in the sequel?
The "Black Panther" movies seem to evolve with each release. While the first focuses on the history of Wakanda and T'Challa and Erik Killmonger's (Michael B. Jordan) battle for the throne, the sequel shifts to Shuri as she deals with her brother's death and the growing threat of Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía). Undoubtedly, "Black Panther 3" would also need to do something different, which will signify the arrival of new characters as well as the return of some familiar faces.
Any potential sequel, though, would require a few non-negotiables in the casting department. For one, Letitia Wright's return as Shuri is fundamental for continuity's sake, as is Winston Duke as M'Baku who stepped forward as the new leader in "Wakanda Forever." In an interview with Digital Spy, Duke commented how the end of "Wakanda Forever" serves as "a really great springboard for the creative process for number three." Similarly, any "Black Panther" film feels hollow without the presence of Danai Gurira's Okoye, who is now part of the Midnight Angels with Michaela Coel's Aneka. Speaking to Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show," Gurira hinted at Okoye's continued presence in the franchise — possibly even in a spin-off series — saying, "I have been told ... that I can gently allude to this possibility."
In addition, Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia is another vital cog in the overall storyline being told, as well as her and T'Challa's son, Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun). In an interview with E! News, Nyong'o even went as far as to suggest that Idris Elba should be cast in a subsequent "Black Panther" movie, saying "Idris should be in everything."
What about Black Panther in the Young Avengers?
Another major revelation coming out of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the existence of Toussaint (T'Challa II), T'Challa and Nakia's son whom no one knows about except for Shuri. This lays down the foundation for T'Challa II to take the Black Panther mantle somewhere down the line. However, the boy is at least a decade short of being ready for this huge responsibility, so the question lingers: How does he feature in the meantime? The answer could be in the Young Avengers.
Looking toward the future, Marvel Studios has quietly built the next generation of Avengers. From Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) to Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) and Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), numerous young superheroes have popped out of the woodwork and established themselves as credible contenders to take over from the likes of Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, and Iron Man. Naturally, all this points toward the formation of the popular Young Avengers team from the comics.
T'Challa II may become a part of the Young Avengers mix, too, allowing for another avenue of storytelling that lets him prove his mettle as a warrior while Shuri takes a break from all the superhero business.
Could Shuri cameo in Ironheart?
One of the new heroes introduced in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne. In the film, the brilliant, young inventor forges a friendship with Shuri and the people of Wakanda, which leads to her creating a powerful exoskeleton and heading off into the heat of battle. In the comics, Williams takes up the mantle of Ironheart and receives her own standalone series. The MCU seems to be following suit here, as an "Ironheart" show is set to debut on Disney+.
Reportedly, the six-episode series wrapped principal filming in November 2022. While several cast members were announced for the production, including Thorne returning as Williams, Letitia Wright's name didn't feature in any of the news. This doesn't necessarily mean anything, though.
As has been proven by several Disney+ shows, Marvel loves surprises: such as Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) appearing in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) popping up in "Ms. Marvel." It's possible Wright's involvement could be under wraps at this stage, so watch this space.
What's happening with Ryan Coogler's Wakanda Disney+ series?
The world of "Black Panther" is rich in lore and characters, offering plenty of opportunities for spin-offs and exploration. Wakanda is rife with storytelling potential, and Marvel Studios realizes this too, giving the green light to a Disney+ series all about the country. Not much is known about the show at this stage, save for the fact that Ryan Coogler and his Proximity Media company will be involved in it, as revealed in February 2021 (per Deadline).
"Black Panther" producer Nate Moore provided an update to Variety in November 2022, stating: "This world is expansive, and there are so many great characters. Beyond what happens with this film, there are more opportunities to go back to Wakanda." Moore hinted at how discussions have taken place regarding several Disney+ shows featuring established and new characters from Wakanda, suggesting there could be multiple projects in the works.
In March 2023, rumors surfaced that the working title of one of the shows is "The Golden City." However, with multiple Marvel projects being pushed back due to the impact of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, it remains uncertain if and when any Wakanda-related series will materialize.
Black Panther 3 is likely to happen, but not for a long time
The evidence suggests it is highly likely "Black Panther 3" will happen, but when is yet to be decided. For now, the cast and crew are taking well-deserved breaks from the franchise to focus on other projects. A wait between sequels is not necessarily a bad thing, particularly while the world of superhero movies is undergoing a massive transformation. Historically, the MCU movies dominating at the box office was a guarantee, but that isn't necessarily the case anymore.
The arrival of Disney+ — and a host of new superhero shows and specials on the small screen — had negative consequences, and the box office receipts dropped due to oversaturation of the market. Disney CEO Bob Iger agreed, telling CNBC: "[Marvel] had not been in the television business at any significant level, and not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making several TV series. Frankly, it diluted focus and attention." Iger added the MCU will pump the brakes on producing too much content going forward.
Taking this into consideration, it means a more cautious approach will be implemented by Disney and Marvel Studios. Instead of rushing into the production of "Black Panther 3," the studio may choose to feature Shuri in another team-up project or an Avengers film before fully committing to the completion of the trilogy.