Black Panther 3 - Will It Ever Happen?

The most popular and beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will often be given a trilogy of movies, and sometimes more. Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor have all had at least three movies, but will the same happen to Black Panther? In 2018, Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" broke records, making over $1.34 billion at the box office and receiving a 96% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, tragedy struck before the release of its sequel, as star Chadwick Boseman died in August 2020. As a result, the plans for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" changed direction. Despite the heartache of losing its lead actor and the challenges that went into making the movie, 2022's "Wakanda Forever" made over $859 million at the box office and scored an 84% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With all the fanfare and financial success attached to the franchise — and the fan's love for the Wakandans — there's a natural expectation that the story should be rounded out in a trilogy. Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige love keeping their cards close to their chest regarding their future plans, only revealing what is necessary for the current phase and a little beyond that. However, there's genuine concern among fans that the lack of news regarding "Black Panther 3" could mean something more troubling. After all, the MCU has experienced a changing of the guard — with established heroes like Iron Man and Steve Rogers' Captain America bowing out — and there is the fear that something similar could happen with Black Panther.

Let's not jump to conclusions just yet, though, and analyze what are the chances of "Black Panther 3" becoming a reality.