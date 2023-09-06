See Aquaman's Jason Momoa As Kratos In Live-Action God Of War Design
Jason Momoa really wants you to know that he's a silly guy. The towering talent — who told Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in late 2022, "I just want to do comedies" — first impressed his presence upon the social hive mind in 2011, when he portrayed Khal Drogo, the terrifying Dothraki khalasar chieftain and brief partner to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in Season 1 of "Game of Thrones." Since then, he's taken high-profile roles that allow him to be, you guessed it, a certified goofy goober. Momoa brings a sillier, more sarcastic slant to his growing résumé in both Netflix's "Slumberland" and Universal Pictures' "Fast X." And while he absolutely sells the chaos, some fans want to see him return to playing more somber figures.
One such fan is Rahal Nejraoui, aka @rahalarts, a digital artist on Instagram who shared what he thought Momoa might look like as Kratos if he were to be cast in Amazon Prime's "God of War" series, a live-action adaptation of Sony's video game franchise. Kratos is an infamous god killer whose personal vendetta against deities begins when the Greek god Ares tricks him into murdering his own family. The series is set to follow his later adventures, as a father and widower. It's a notably serious phase in the Sony franchise, and Momoa, no matter how silly he'd rather be, looks perfect in the role.
Jason Momoa looks surprisingly like Kratos, the God of War
Rahal Nejraoui's digital creation shows us lucky fans a close-up of Jason Momoa as Kratos clenching his fist at chest height and glaring angrily into the camera. In the picture, he's seen wearing a single fur-lined pauldron and a bracer, just like in the 2018 soft reboot of "God of War." Were the image to be zoomed further out, and presuming that Nejaraoui's dedication to accurate detail continued commensurately, Momoa's Kratos wouldn't be wearing all that much more.
Since Kratos is a gigantic muscular man, Momoa's proportions match the character perfectly. More ideally still, Momoa shares Kratos' angular cheekbones and robust beard. The only notable difference here is that Momoa is well known for his long locks, whereas Kratos sports an ashy chrome dome ... always has, always will. Maybe Momoa wouldn't mind shaving for something as cool as "God of War"?
Along with the finished design, Nejraoui posted a statement saying, "I think [Momoa] would be perfect for this role. He got acting skills, he got a great physical shape ... [Momoa] can pull off the anger and the [S]partan rage of Kratos." Fortunately, the comments beneath Nejraoui's post broadly agreed with him, with a couple of users joking that the digital artist literally just posted a picture of Momoa.
Khal Drogo and Kratos share more than a passing resemblance
Another reason Jason Momoa is among the actors we want to see play Kratos on a "God of War" TV series is that he's practically already done so. It cannot be ignored that Kratos shares more than a passing resemblance to Khal Drogo. Externally, they look like the same character in different fonts. Both exist mostly nude from the waist up, with similar sets of scant armor. Kratos is decorated with a bloodred tattoo, and Khal Drogo is often decorated with deep blue paint. They also share a passion for aesthetic facial hair — in the older games, Kratos wears a goatee similar to Momoa's, but in the newer games, he wears a full beard, just like Khal Drogo.
But their similarities run deeper than their physical appearances. Khal Drogo is the chieftain of a warrior clan, and Kratos was a war general even before he slaughtered Ares and inherited his title. Both characters tend to solve most of their problems with death, and neither is a stranger to fits of intense rage or lust. Sure, Khal Drogo isn't killing or seducing gods like Kratos, but if he possessed Kratos' power sets and lived in a world where deities were real, let's not pretend that the Dothraki would ever do anything less. For Momoa, playing Kratos might feel like getting to play Khal Drogo all over again, just with infinitely more trauma and screen time.