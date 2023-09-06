See Aquaman's Jason Momoa As Kratos In Live-Action God Of War Design

Jason Momoa really wants you to know that he's a silly guy. The towering talent — who told Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in late 2022, "I just want to do comedies" — first impressed his presence upon the social hive mind in 2011, when he portrayed Khal Drogo, the terrifying Dothraki khalasar chieftain and brief partner to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in Season 1 of "Game of Thrones." Since then, he's taken high-profile roles that allow him to be, you guessed it, a certified goofy goober. Momoa brings a sillier, more sarcastic slant to his growing résumé in both Netflix's "Slumberland" and Universal Pictures' "Fast X." And while he absolutely sells the chaos, some fans want to see him return to playing more somber figures.

One such fan is Rahal Nejraoui, aka @rahalarts, a digital artist on Instagram who shared what he thought Momoa might look like as Kratos if he were to be cast in Amazon Prime's "God of War" series, a live-action adaptation of Sony's video game franchise. Kratos is an infamous god killer whose personal vendetta against deities begins when the Greek god Ares tricks him into murdering his own family. The series is set to follow his later adventures, as a father and widower. It's a notably serious phase in the Sony franchise, and Momoa, no matter how silly he'd rather be, looks perfect in the role.