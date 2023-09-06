What Is Papyrus: How A 'Dishonest' Font And SNL Joke Came To Define Avatar

Six years before he let his Kenergy shine bright in "Barbie," Ryan Gosling brought everything he could to one "Saturday Night Live" sketch in 2017. The sketch in question, titled "Papyrus," focuses on a man named Steven (Gosling), who refuses to let go of his frustration over the use of the famous, oft-derided Papyrus font in the marketing and subtitles for "Avatar."

"It haunts me," Gosling's Steven morosely muses in the sketch's opening narration. "I forgot about it for years, but then I remembered that 'Avatar,' the giant international blockbuster, used the Papyrus font as its logo." Later, when a friend tries to calm him down by insisting that the "Avatar" marketing department must have created their own, altered spin on Papyrus, Steven screams back, "Well, whatever they did, it wasn't enough!" Since its release, the sketch has racked up well over 20 million views on YouTube.

It didn't mark the first time that "Avatar" had been lambasted for its use of Papyrus. On the contrary, the font, which was created by Chris Costello in 1982, has been a go-to target of ridicule for years. It wasn't surprising then when "Avatar" was quickly and repeatedly trashed online for its implementation of the font in the years following its release. The jokes became so frequent and well-known, in fact, that the film's 2022 sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," was released with an original font in Papyrus' place — one known as "Toruk."

However, just because the "Avatar" franchise has seemingly moved on from Papyrus doesn't mean that its initial use of it isn't worth investigating. That's particularly true, considering that there are some who have defended the font's use in "Avatar."