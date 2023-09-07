Buffy The Vampire Slayer: How Many Episodes Are There?

During a January 2023 "Graham Norton Show" interview, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared she is well aware of the intense loyalty of the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" fanbase. She stated that while she is appreciative of the show's fans, she does not particularly enjoy it when viewers mention the series' air date. "I love that people reference [the show], I just don't need the actual date and passage of time. Because then it's like 'Oh, we now realize how old you are.' Otherwise, I think that maybe it's a little bit of a mystery — not really," quipped Gellar.

The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actress also noted a few universities offer courses about "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She revealed she is not interested in being a guest lecturer, as she has a spotty recollection of the series. "I would be such a disappointment because, like, people will come up to me, 'Do you remember an episode, you know, Season 5, Episode 4?' And I'm like, 'Could you tell me what happened in it?'" said Gellar.

While Gellar may have forgotten the lore surrounding Buffy's heroic endeavors, she seems to have a full understanding of the show's significance. For a somewhat silly series that started in the '90s, Buffy is a surprisingly complicated character. While she always remained bubbly and kind, countless devastating moments took a psychological toll and led her to make upsetting choices, which is not always seen in young heroines.