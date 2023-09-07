Buffy The Vampire Slayer: How Many Episodes Are There?
Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is the ultimate powerhouse when it comes to vanquishing all sorts of creepy creatures, all while being one of the most beloved protagonists in recent memory. After all, she manages to be fashionable, fabulously feisty, and a good friend to the Scoobies while tirelessly proving she is a supreme Slayer time and time again. Even when she is not doing well — mentally or physically – she visits Sunnydale's spooky graveyard, prepared to give it her all.
Those who get a kick out of the preppy teenager and her friends prowling for malevolent beings will be pleased to learn that the show has quite a few episodes — 144 to be exact. Binge-watchers of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" may also appreciate that the entire seven-season series is on Hulu. If that's still not enough Buffy-related content to consume, fans can find solace in 110 episodes of Buffy's sometimes boyfriend, Angel's (David Boreanaz) spin-off, appropriately titled "Angel."
Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared her appreciation for Buffy fans
During a January 2023 "Graham Norton Show" interview, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared she is well aware of the intense loyalty of the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" fanbase. She stated that while she is appreciative of the show's fans, she does not particularly enjoy it when viewers mention the series' air date. "I love that people reference [the show], I just don't need the actual date and passage of time. Because then it's like 'Oh, we now realize how old you are.' Otherwise, I think that maybe it's a little bit of a mystery — not really," quipped Gellar.
The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actress also noted a few universities offer courses about "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She revealed she is not interested in being a guest lecturer, as she has a spotty recollection of the series. "I would be such a disappointment because, like, people will come up to me, 'Do you remember an episode, you know, Season 5, Episode 4?' And I'm like, 'Could you tell me what happened in it?'" said Gellar.
While Gellar may have forgotten the lore surrounding Buffy's heroic endeavors, she seems to have a full understanding of the show's significance. For a somewhat silly series that started in the '90s, Buffy is a surprisingly complicated character. While she always remained bubbly and kind, countless devastating moments took a psychological toll and led her to make upsetting choices, which is not always seen in young heroines.