Bones: Where To Watch David Boreanaz After The Fox Series
Though Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) is the undeniable star of the show, the poorly-aged Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) is equally important to the long-running crime drama "Bones." Throughout its time on the air, Booth stands side-by-side with Brennan — first as a friend and later as her spouse — as they and the rest of the Jeffersonian Institute Medico-Legal Lab team try to solve a number of mysterious deaths. The role gave Boreanaz a chance to showcase his acting skills on TV for over a decade, thus affording him the opportunity to explore other acting avenues once "Bones" concluded.
Most notably, Boreanaz has taken on a leading role on the military drama "SEAL Team," which once called CBS home before jumping to the Paramount+ streaming service. He stars as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, who leads his fellow Navy SEALs on a range of perilous missions around the world. Boreanaz has played Hayes since "SEAL Team" debuted in 2017, and at the time of this writing, he's up to six (soon to be seven) seasons in the part. Elsewhere in the TV world, he narrates the episode "The 2017 Philadelphia Eagles" of the documentary series "America's Game."
No matter which new project he takes on, though, Boreanaz will likely always be best known for his work on "Bones." Thus, one has to ask, would he be open to playing Agent Booth once again if the show were to return down the line?
Boreanaz would be up for another run as Agent Booth
With the completion of Season 12 at the beginning of 2017, "Bones" wrapped up its impressive television tenure. Given how long it had been a part of Fox's programming lineup, for longtime fans, it was hard to see the series go even if it was indeed time for it to end. Years have passed since the finale reached the airwaves, so, naturally, "Bones" die-hards are curious about the possibility of a revival of some kind. While no concrete plans for another season or a one-off reunion episode have made their way to the public, if they do come about, David Boreanaz isn't opposed to taking part.
During a chat with A.V. Club, Boreanaz shared his thoughts on comebacks for both "Bones" and one of his other most recognizable shows, "Angel." He's unsure if returning to play the title character of the latter is feasible at this point, but he sees potential in more time with Booth. "Seeley Booth, I think, may be a little bit more intriguing — as far as getting back to see where he's at with Temperance Brennan. And that banter. You just can't beat that," he said, hopeful that this hypothetical revival would include Emily Deschanel as Bones in some capacity.
Perhaps someday David Boreanaz will suit up as Agent Booth again, but for the time being, his focus seems to be squarely on Jason Hayes.