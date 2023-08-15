Bones: Where To Watch David Boreanaz After The Fox Series

Though Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) is the undeniable star of the show, the poorly-aged Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) is equally important to the long-running crime drama "Bones." Throughout its time on the air, Booth stands side-by-side with Brennan — first as a friend and later as her spouse — as they and the rest of the Jeffersonian Institute Medico-Legal Lab team try to solve a number of mysterious deaths. The role gave Boreanaz a chance to showcase his acting skills on TV for over a decade, thus affording him the opportunity to explore other acting avenues once "Bones" concluded.

Most notably, Boreanaz has taken on a leading role on the military drama "SEAL Team," which once called CBS home before jumping to the Paramount+ streaming service. He stars as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, who leads his fellow Navy SEALs on a range of perilous missions around the world. Boreanaz has played Hayes since "SEAL Team" debuted in 2017, and at the time of this writing, he's up to six (soon to be seven) seasons in the part. Elsewhere in the TV world, he narrates the episode "The 2017 Philadelphia Eagles" of the documentary series "America's Game."

No matter which new project he takes on, though, Boreanaz will likely always be best known for his work on "Bones." Thus, one has to ask, would he be open to playing Agent Booth once again if the show were to return down the line?