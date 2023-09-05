Marvel's Most Powerful Cosmic Gods Get A Drastic Redesign

Marvel Comics shared that several major cosmic figures, including some of the most significant deities, will be getting street-level redesigns for "G.O.D.S." Writer Jonathan Hickman explained in a recent presentation of the series that by giving the universal-abstracts human-sized designs, it will allow them to appear more frequently in the series and other titles.

"Valerio tweaked the massive god-like aspect of each of these celestial abstracts and then he also made a version of the character that is a more mundane version," Hickman said during his "G.O.D.S." presentation. "So I guess in Marvel Universe terms, there's the Peter Parker version of all these character and then there's the Spider-Man version of all these characters now. And it's a very effective storytelling mechanism."

The first revealed redesign is the cosmic entity, the In-Betweener, which Jim Starlin originally created and first appeared in the mid-'70s "Warlock" series. The In-Betweener is the agent of Master Order and Lord Chaos in the Marvel Universe and represents cosmic balance, opposites, and duality. His original black-and-white design defined his mission and purpose. His new look also encompasses the same dichotomy, with his seemingly naked white appearance covered by dark shadows. Check out Schiti's design below.

Marvel shared that the In-Betweener will be one of many cosmic figures being redesigned with "Chaos, Eternity, Infinity, the Living Tribunal, Oblivion, and Order," also being listed as characters getting new looks in "G.O.D.S." Schiti added, "And if they can change shape and size, what's stopping them from walking among us, hiding in the crowd, using a human form?" regarding the new street-level nature of each entity. So, cosmic gods in the Marvel Universe will likely hide in plain sight, adding a fascinating new dimension to them.