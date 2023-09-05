Marvel's Most Powerful Cosmic Gods Get A Drastic Redesign
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Marvel Comics' "G.O.D.S." by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti.
Marvel's most prominent players in the universe and beyond will take center stage in the new "G.O.D.S." series. As part of the ambitious new magic and science-focused comic that's set to challenge everything readers know about the celestial figures, several major cosmic characters are getting street-level redesigns.
In the upcoming series from Jonathan Hickman ("Secret Wars") and Valerio Schiti ("A.X.E. Judgement Day"), the story will introduce several new characters who are essential and mysterious pillars of the Marvel cosmic universe. The book will star Wyn, part of The-Powers-That-Be that has existed long before several major heroes and villains. Wyn has appeared in a few small cameos so far, including his most recent appearance in "Strange." Details about "G.O.D.S." have been kept mostly under wraps; however, Marvel has revealed that the series will challenge lore and mythology and tell a unique story about the crossroads of magic and science. Along with several new faces in the comic, Schiti will be redesigning several familiar faces atop the cosmic hierarchy, including the Inbetweener, whose design was just revealed.
Which Marvel gods are getting redesiged?
Marvel Comics shared that several major cosmic figures, including some of the most significant deities, will be getting street-level redesigns for "G.O.D.S." Writer Jonathan Hickman explained in a recent presentation of the series that by giving the universal-abstracts human-sized designs, it will allow them to appear more frequently in the series and other titles.
"Valerio tweaked the massive god-like aspect of each of these celestial abstracts and then he also made a version of the character that is a more mundane version," Hickman said during his "G.O.D.S." presentation. "So I guess in Marvel Universe terms, there's the Peter Parker version of all these character and then there's the Spider-Man version of all these characters now. And it's a very effective storytelling mechanism."
The first revealed redesign is the cosmic entity, the In-Betweener, which Jim Starlin originally created and first appeared in the mid-'70s "Warlock" series. The In-Betweener is the agent of Master Order and Lord Chaos in the Marvel Universe and represents cosmic balance, opposites, and duality. His original black-and-white design defined his mission and purpose. His new look also encompasses the same dichotomy, with his seemingly naked white appearance covered by dark shadows. Check out Schiti's design below.
Marvel shared that the In-Betweener will be one of many cosmic figures being redesigned with "Chaos, Eternity, Infinity, the Living Tribunal, Oblivion, and Order," also being listed as characters getting new looks in "G.O.D.S." Schiti added, "And if they can change shape and size, what's stopping them from walking among us, hiding in the crowd, using a human form?" regarding the new street-level nature of each entity. So, cosmic gods in the Marvel Universe will likely hide in plain sight, adding a fascinating new dimension to them.
A new look at G.O.D.S.
'"G.O.D.S." dealing with the cosmic and scientific side of the Marvel Universe should create some interesting conflict between the already established heroes and the new characters who have been hiding for thousands of years. In the recent "Strange" #6, it was established that Doctor Strange knew who Wyn was and had encounters with him before. But, will those not closely associated with magic or science recognize the new gods, and how will they react to their presence in the Marvel Universe?
We've got the first look at Alan Quah's 1:25 variant for "G.O.D.S." #2, which features Wyn holding onto some sort of magical weapon. Check out the cover below, followed by the text synopsis for issue two.
"Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti continue to redefine the Marvel Cosmology! The Centum normally has twenty-five Primes, now only three remain. College isn't worth the time or the money. There's a hidden book in the hidden library that hides a hidden door. Kubisk Core is from Georgia, like that matters."
While the plot of "G.O.D.S." still isn't fully clear, with new characters and redesigns of classic cosmic entities, the book is set to have a massive effect on the future of Marvel Comics and how readers perceive some of the most powerful faces in the universe. The In-Betweener redesign is an intriguing taste of what's to come. "G.O.D.S" #1 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores on October 4, 2023. Issue two will be released on November 8, 2023.