Judy Garland's Tragic Version Of Over The Rainbow Changes Everything
Judy Garland had a long and tragic career in Hollywood, starting out as a mistreated child star and growing up into a tortured artist who struggled with addiction and various mental health issues until her untimely death at age 47. A veteran performer, Garland was world renowned not only for her presence on the silver screen, but also for her captivating voice.
Her signature song throughout her career was "Over the Rainbow," which she performed so unforgettably in the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz." Garland performed the song at various other times throughout her career. However, according to an evidently devoted fan who uploaded this particular version on YouTube, she might have performed the song only twice on television. The version in question is notable for the sad, almost depressing quality she brings to the rendition, which when considered in tandem with the reality of her life becomes heartbreaking to watch.
Popular film and television TikTok account @didyoucatchthis recently posted a video on this later, lesser-known version of the classic song, and it seems to be resonating with fans who might only know the one from the movie.
Fans are shocked and touched by the emotion displayed by Garland in the song
You can watch Judy Garland's 1955 television performance of "Over the Rainbow" above and see for yourself how Garland becomes overwhelmed by emotion at multiple points during the song. It's natural to try to speculate exactly what was going through her mind as she sang these lyrics, ostensibly about hope and optimism, but possibly with a different connotation at this point.
By this time in Garland's life, she had been struggling with drug addiction after starting using "pep pills" when she was just a child at MGM (via History). A PBS story on her untimely death outlines her sad story, laced with health crises, suicide attempts, and a fatal overdose.
"Hollywood treated her [so] inhumanely you can see it here. this is more than singing. this is a life of agony," opined @izzad777. And @richardgallerani shared some powerful thoughts on the performance: "It's like her whole life is flashing before her eyes as she tears up and finally she breaks down seeing [her] life and all the hardships over all the years. This may be the saddest thing I've ever seen. RIP Judy. You were one of a kind."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).