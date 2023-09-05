Judy Garland's Tragic Version Of Over The Rainbow Changes Everything

Judy Garland had a long and tragic career in Hollywood, starting out as a mistreated child star and growing up into a tortured artist who struggled with addiction and various mental health issues until her untimely death at age 47. A veteran performer, Garland was world renowned not only for her presence on the silver screen, but also for her captivating voice.

Her signature song throughout her career was "Over the Rainbow," which she performed so unforgettably in the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz." Garland performed the song at various other times throughout her career. However, according to an evidently devoted fan who uploaded this particular version on YouTube, she might have performed the song only twice on television. The version in question is notable for the sad, almost depressing quality she brings to the rendition, which when considered in tandem with the reality of her life becomes heartbreaking to watch.

Popular film and television TikTok account @didyoucatchthis recently posted a video on this later, lesser-known version of the classic song, and it seems to be resonating with fans who might only know the one from the movie.