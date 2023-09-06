Why Julie From Friends Looks & Sounds So Familiar

Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) girlfriend Julie is one of the most pivotal supporting characters in the early seasons of "Friends," both because she's one of the major hurdles in the budding romance between Ross and Rachel Greene (Jennifer Aniston) and because it's hard to ignore what a raw deal she gets during her tenure in the show's season 2. Julie eventually finds out about Ross' true feelings toward Rachel via an answering machine message, and the couple goes through a fairly acrimonious breakup. Fortunately, Julie eventually finds peace with Ross' doppelganger, Russ (Schwimmer).

Julie is portrayed by Lauren Tom, who found out firsthand that even though her character did absolutely nothing wrong in the show, fans weren't pleased with a secondary character "stealing" Ross away from the long-teased romance with Rachel. "I wasn't prepared for the amount of venom I was about to receive in a live audience where they actually booed my character," she told The Huffington Post in 2019. "Of course, I was trying very hard not to get my feelings hurt. So I had to get used to that. But I did understand intellectually that, you know, the audience was meant to be rooting for Rachel. Even I was rooting for Rachel, on some level, 'cos I was a fan of the show."

Fortunately, Tom has enjoyed a long career in television and movies, and she's had plenty of better experiences than what fans gave her during her time in "Friends." Let's take a look at some of her best-known roles.