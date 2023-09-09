The Walking Dead Season 12 - Will It Ever Happen?

It's safe to assume that the franchise's fanbase was legitimately stunned when it was announced that Season 11 of "The Walking Dead" would be its last. And we've come to learn many folks directly involved in the production were blindsided by the news as well, with longtime star Jeffrey Dean Morgan freely admitting the fact to Collider during a 2021 interview. "It came from nowhere," Morgan said, later noting the unexpected cancellation dramatically altered the narrative of Season 11. "I think they had Season 11 all mapped out," he said of showrunner Angela Kang and "The Walking Dead" creative team, adding, "So it was a massive pivot."

It seems the end of "The Walking Dead" was very much final from the moment AMC bosses brought the hammer down, however, with Morgan going on to tell Collider in no uncertain terms, "There's not a Season 12." AMC bosses thankfully bumped up the episode count for the final season of "The Walking Dead" to give Kang and her crew enough time to make that pivot and close the story out strong. They managed that task and then some, bringing the blockbuster zombie saga to a satisfying and thrilling conclusion.

Of course, not all of the various storylines were closed out with finality. And even if a new season of the flagship "The Walking Dead" series is not part of the franchise's future, the saga is obviously far from over.