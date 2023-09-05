Barbie Vs Bratz TV Series May Explore The Rivalry Teased In Greta Gerwig's Film

There have been few other times in which so many people were talking about Barbie — the brand, the doll, the character, the philosophical concept — at the same time. And that's saying a lot for arguably the single most iconic and widely known toy line in modern world history. Chalk it up, of course, to the "Barbie" film by Greta Gerwig, which has become a record-shattering box office sensation as well as an absolute critical success, captivating millions around the world with its surprisingly meditative and heartfelt story about a Barbie (Margot Robbie) finding her place in the world. The film's appeal didn't stop at just existential musings, naturally. It also made a meal of Barbie's rich pop cultural history, including at least one sly nod to the superstar doll's decades-long rivalry with the Bratz dolls.

That rivalry, as a matter of fact, may be even deeper and more significant than some of the public might realize. Barbie and Bratz have also duked it out behind the playtime scenes, in a complex, bitter legal battle chronicled by University of San Diego law professor Orly Lobel in the nonfiction book "You Don't Own Me: How Mattel v. MGA Entertainment Exposed Barbie's Dark Side."

Now, Deadline reports that CBS Studios has acquired the book's rights for series development — meaning that we may soon be seeing a Barbie vs. Bratz TV show taking place not in either property's respective inner universe but in the real world.