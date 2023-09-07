Every Seann William Scott Movie Ranked

The recognizable cheesy grin of Seann William Scott was everywhere in the '90s and '00s. After a handful of minor roles in TV shows, music videos, and shorts, Scott got his big break as the sex-crazed Stifler in 1999's "American Pie," which launched him into superstardom. Love him or loathe him, The Stiffmeister became one of the most iconic comedy movie characters of that decade, and Scott soon found himself typecast in a series of similar comedies as the obnoxious blowhard or lovable idiot.

There are some who would look down on the lowbrow films of Seann William Scott, but it is hard to deny that he is good at what he does and that there was a market for these films. Teen sex comedies were huge in the '90s and '00s, and while Scott's "American Pie" co-stars went on to very different projects outside of the film's sequels, Scott continued to find work in the genre that made him a star. The films Scott appeared in may vary wildly in quality, but somehow he managed to be consistently funny throughout, never losing the ability to steal the show. Join us as we rank the wild filmography of Seann William Scott.