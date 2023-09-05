Bones: Where To Watch Emily Deschanel After The Fox Series

When "Bones" made its primetime debut in 2005, expectations for the procedural were understandably mixed. After all, the show was based on a beloved series of novels by Kathy Reichs. But source material aside, "Bones" hit the primetime landscape with little star power, fronting former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and "Angel" star David Boreanaz serving as arguably its biggest name.

Of course, his quippy FBI tough guy Seeley Booth was never the real star of the show, with then-rising star Emily Deschanel being cast in the show's title role of Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan. The actor seized the moment and then some, delivering a performance that, over the course of the series' lengthy 12-season run, showed a range that covered high drama, hilariously aloof, and virtually every conceivable emotion in between. Deschanel's 245-episode run on "Bones" helped make the actor a star and the show an unexpected hit. While she'll likely always be known for playing Dr. Temperance Brennan, she's more than moved on since the show ended, including a head-turning role on TNT's lauded crime thriller "Animal Kingdom."

Deschanel made her "Animal Kingdom" debut a couple of years after "Bones" left the airwaves, doing so as ex-con Angela Kane, former bestie of Julia Cody, the late mother of main player Joshua "J" Cody. And if you've seen Angela's arc on the show, you know she brings a whirlwind of trouble when she re-enters the orbit of the Cody clan.