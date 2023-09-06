Cobra Kai: Why Did Netflix Pick Up The Show From YouTube?

While viewers likely attribute the idea for "Cobra Kai" — the long-awaited follow-up to "The Karate Kid" film saga — to Netflix, the series actually made a much quieter debut in May 2018 on YouTube Red.

The series chronicles the lives of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) more than 30 years after the All Valley Karate Tournament concluded "The Karate Kid" in 1984. YouTube Red — which has since been rebranded as YouTube Premium — originally showcased the first two seasons of "Cobra Kai," but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service opted out of premiering the third season of the show when it decided to solely concentrate on unscripted programming. THR said Disney subsidiary Hulu considered picking up "Cobra Kai," but eventually the series was snapped up by Netflix with an apparent aim to appeal to fans both old and new.

In a 2020 statement announcing the acquisition of "Cobra Kai," Netflix VP of Originals Brian Wright said the streamer was excited by the legacy of the film series and the possibilities the TV series presented. "The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can't wait to introduce a new generation of fans to 'Cobra Kai' and are thrilled to be its new home around the world."