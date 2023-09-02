Jimmy Buffett's Final Acting Performance Was On A Blue Bloods Episode

Fans are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died at the age 76. Buffett leaves behind an unbelievably successful business empire in addition to his catalog of familiar hit songs. He also did a bit of acting here and there over the years, usually in cameo roles, and now his last ever acting performance will officially be his appearance in a dual role on Season 12, Episode 11 of the popular and long-running CBS police drama "Blue Bloods."

The episode, entitled "On the Arm," features a storyline in which Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) crosses paths with a man he believes to be the legendary Jimmy Buffett. Danny picks up the gentleman's hefty tab at a restaurant, but it turns out, he's not actually the "Margaritaville" singer. No, he's a con artist named Dickie Delaney, who exploits his natural resemblance to Buffett in order to get free meals and other perks from unsuspecting Parrotheads. In a humorous twist, it turns out that Buffett himself is aware of Delaney's schemes, and he decides to draw the line at duping police officers. The episode features Buffett meeting his doppelganger face to face and even giving him a hug.

Buffett gets to play both Delaney and himself in the episode, which is obviously of a lighter nature than a typical "Blue Bloods" storyline. And now, it stands as the final acting appearance he ever made.