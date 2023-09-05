MCU Rumor: Marvel Wants An Oppenheimer Star As Doctor Doom (Not Cillian Murphy)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe casting rumor mill spins once again. According to Giant Freakin Robot, Josh Hartnett — who audiences recently saw in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" as Ernest Lawrence — was offered the coveted role of Doctor Victor Von Doom in Marvel's upcoming "Fantastic Four" film. This, quite notably, is a role that "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy recently spoke of after his fan-casting went viral. In 20th Century Studios' first two "Fantastic Four" projects, Julian McMahon played Doctor Doom and, in the studio's attempted reboot of the franchise that bombed at the box office, Toby Kebbell lent his talent to the villain. If GFR's rumor is true and he accepts, Hartnett will be the third actor to portray Doctor Doom live on the big screen.

The report is far from confirmed, and as such, everything should be treated as a rumor until proven otherwise. However, GFR isn't the only site jumping on Hartnett's potential casting. According to Comic Book Movie, they decided to write about the rumor because both GFR and The Hot Mic podcast reported it. Cinema Blend, too, seems to believe that Hartnett is a top contender for the film, although their money is on Hartnett playing Mr. Fantastic himself, Reed Richards.

Although it shouldn't be expected, neither Marvel nor Hartnett have addressed the topic. But the story is still young, even by internet news standards, so it's possible that one or both might make a comment in the near future, just to keep the buzz rolling.