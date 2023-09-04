Who Plays Ernest T. Bass On The Andy Griffith Show & What Other Roles Did He Have?

"It's me, it's me, it's Ernest T." If this phrase means anything to you, then you probably grew up with one of the most rewatchable sitcoms of all time, "The Andy Griffith Show." And if you're a fan of the series, then you're apt to be pretty fond of Howard Morris' most iconic creation, Ernest T. Bass. An uncouth criminal and musical mountain man, Ernest is just as likely to hock a rock through a plate glass window as he is to court a pretty girl. He shows up five times on the show and yet stands out among the rogues' gallery of criminals that Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) and Barney Fife (Don Knotts) have to deal with throughout the series. Of course, since Ernest's appearance usually involved kidnapping and major property damage, that means he's anything but a tranquilizing presence on the show. Ernest is such a popular character with viewers that he plays a major role in the 1986 reunion movie "Return to Mayberry," where he is the origin point of a monster-related hoax that has the whole town on edge.

Aside from stepping into Ernest's signature vest, Howard Morris played several other roles on "The Andy Griffith Show." He provided the voice of a radio announcer in "The Family Visit" during Season 5 and voiced Leonard Blush in "Barney's Bloodhound" during the same season. He also appears one more time in Season 5 as someone other than Ernest — George, a TV repairman, in "Andy and Helen Have Their Day." And that's not the only bit of influence Morris had over the legendary sitcom.