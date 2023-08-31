Netflix's One Piece Sets Up A Huge Future Debut With A Sneaky Easter Egg

Netflix's "One Piece" finally made its highly-anticipated debut today, solidifying the Straw Hat Pirates' place among the streamer's top shows. While the series introduces audiences to Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates, it didn't take long for Netflix to tease what's to come if "One Piece" continues sailing the Grand Line.

In Episode 1, "Romance Dawn," Luffy and Koby (Morgan Davies) arrive at Shells Town, examining a wall of wanted posters. While Luffy focuses on his lack of a bounty, "One Piece" uses this scene to cleverly tease the arrivals of a few notable pirates, should the series continue with future seasons. Arguably, the most significant is Bellamy, the captain of the Bellamy Pirates, whom the Straw Hats encounter in the manga's Jaya Arc. While he's clearly made a name for himself in the live-action universe, amassing a 55 million berry bounty, his inclusion suggests a fan-favorite villain is out sailing the seas of Netflix's world, Donquixote Doflamingo.

As a relatively rookie pirate captain, Bellamy aligned his crew with the Donquixote Pirates, led by Doflamingo, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea and a formidable foe the Straw Hats face in "One Piece." Incredible fashion sense aside, Doflamingo is the king of Dressrosa, using his military-sized crew to usurp rule over the New World kingdom and earning a massive 340 million berry bounty. He's also a legendary underworld smuggler with the powers of the Ito Ito no Mi devil fruit, allowing him to create and manipulate string. As the main villain of the Dressrosa Arc, it'll be interesting to see how the Netflix series tackles Doflamingo, assuming it makes it that far in the "One Piece" story.