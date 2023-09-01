The Ending Of What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Explained

Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5, Episodes 9 and 10

Like the many mockumentary comedies that preceded it ("The Office," "Parks and Recreation," and "Modern Family," to name a few), "What We Do in the Shadows" is episodic in nature but held together by a few plot threads that run throughout. That's still the show's modus operandi, but this season, the delightfully gruesome and anachronistic antics have been held together by stronger connective tissue. Season 5 of "What We Do in the Shadows" has the most consequential central plot yet. In fact, all four previous seasons have been leading up to it.

Episode 1, "The Mall," picks up right where the fourth season finale, "Sunrise, Sunset," left off. Finally coming to terms with the fact that Nandor (Kayvan Novak) is unlikely to ever turn him into a vampire, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) stuffs a bunch of cash into a bag and asks his fanged buddy Derek (Chris Sandiford) to do it. So does the longtime familiar at long last achieve his dream of sucking blood, transforming into a bat, and having eternal life? And where does that leave Guillermo, Nandor, and the other vampires? Read on to find out how Season 5 ends in its two-episode finale.