What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Proves Why It's The Queerest Show On TV
FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" has never been shy about mixing bloodlust with, well, regular lust. Just look at nearly every word that comes out of Laszlo's (Matt Berry) mouth: "I became a vampire to suck blood and f*** forever." The vampires don't discriminate when it comes to who they sink their teeth into, and they're similarly open-minded when it comes to other carnal pleasures. Indeed, in the pilot episode, Laszlo and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) admit to each having had an affair with ancient vampire Baron Afanas (Doug Jones).
The vampires' casual queer identities — presented as a matter of fact rather than shocking admissions — unfolds over the course of "What We Do in the Shadows." Laszlo, whose exploits could take up their very own article, is a well known figure in the world of vampire erotica. Some of Nandor's (Kayvan Novak) 37 spouses were "guy wives," and Nadja once inquired in disbelief, "I mean, who isn't gay?"
For the team behind "What We Do in the Shadows," it's an inherent part of what makes the series tick. "All of our characters are completely pansexual," writer and executive producer Paul Simms confirmed to GLAAD via The Advocate. "Vampires are so accepting. They've seen everything."
For much of the series' existence, the unabashed queer energy has simply been quietly remarked upon once in a while, but Season 5 Episode 3, titled "Pride Parade," is anything but quiet. The vampires' inaugural Pride celebration leans into its reputation as a queer series — in the show's typical chaotic, violent fashion, of course.
Season 5 gives us the chaotic Pride celebration we deserve
While the vampires on "What We Do in the Shadows" are, by and large, pansexual hedonists, Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) coming out story as a human was always a little more circuitous. He finally opens up to his family in "Pine Barrens," and in "Freddie," we meet his first boyfriend. Season 4 also gave us this all-timer from Laszlo: "Gay is in. Gay is hot. I want some gay. Gay it's gonna be."
Guillermo's personal journey continues in Season 5 when he attends his very first pride parade as part of the campaign for wannabe comptroller Sean Rinaldi (Anthony Atamanuik). Guillermo is appropriately skeptical, given that the hosts are aggressively heterosexual and the headliners include Charmaine's (Marissa Jaret Winokur) "lesbian roommate from SUNY New Paltz" performing "rhythmic gymnastics" and Sean's "bisexual cousin Dominic" showing off his lip syncing theatrics.
Crucially, Sean and Charmaine recognize their neighbors as "literally the gayest things on the block" without judgment and enlist them for the parade. Guillermo recoils at the brazen political pandering, but even he can't help but crack a smile with his sparkler and sparsely decorated "GAY GUY" sign in tow.
If every "What We Do in the Shadows" episode until this point had contained somewhat subtle showcases of queer characters, then "Pride Parade" is a glitter-covered celebration, featuring the most horrifying performance of "It's Raining Men" ever committed to the screen — interrupted, naturally, by a nude vampire crashing into the stage in a fiery blaze.