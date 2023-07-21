What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Proves Why It's The Queerest Show On TV

FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" has never been shy about mixing bloodlust with, well, regular lust. Just look at nearly every word that comes out of Laszlo's (Matt Berry) mouth: "I became a vampire to suck blood and f*** forever." The vampires don't discriminate when it comes to who they sink their teeth into, and they're similarly open-minded when it comes to other carnal pleasures. Indeed, in the pilot episode, Laszlo and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) admit to each having had an affair with ancient vampire Baron Afanas (Doug Jones).

The vampires' casual queer identities — presented as a matter of fact rather than shocking admissions — unfolds over the course of "What We Do in the Shadows." Laszlo, whose exploits could take up their very own article, is a well known figure in the world of vampire erotica. Some of Nandor's (Kayvan Novak) 37 spouses were "guy wives," and Nadja once inquired in disbelief, "I mean, who isn't gay?"

For the team behind "What We Do in the Shadows," it's an inherent part of what makes the series tick. "All of our characters are completely pansexual," writer and executive producer Paul Simms confirmed to GLAAD via The Advocate. "Vampires are so accepting. They've seen everything."

For much of the series' existence, the unabashed queer energy has simply been quietly remarked upon once in a while, but Season 5 Episode 3, titled "Pride Parade," is anything but quiet. The vampires' inaugural Pride celebration leans into its reputation as a queer series — in the show's typical chaotic, violent fashion, of course.