Cobra Kai: How Old Was Ralph Macchio In The Karate Kid & How Old Is He Now?

In our increasingly franchise-dominated and nostalgia-driven audiovisual market, "Cobra Kai" stands out as a shining example of how to put a new spin on a beloved classic property in a way that feels fresh, vital, and affectionate. The sequel series to the "Karate Kid" film trilogy, starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, has become that rarest of beasts over the course of its five seasons: a legacyquel that manages to satisfy old fans while creating new ones, honoring the original films' spirit while expanding their scope and enriching their universe with new, equally compelling characters.

The show's plot, which looks back on the story of the first "Karate Kid" film and its outcomes from Johnny's point of view, shrewdly recontextualizes Johnny and Daniel's rivalry while asking what it means for the two of them as adults. It's a natural, resourceful exploration of the 33-year time gap between the original film and the series, with the contrast between Macchio's and Zabka's fresh-faced 1984 performances and their current middle-aged physiognomies alternately being played for humor and genuine pathos.

Macchio, who was born in Huntington, New York, on November 4, 1961, turned 22 during the production of the first "Karate Kid," which had its principal photography between October and December 1983, per issues of Daily Variety from that year. This means that he was on the cusp of turning 56 when Season 1 of "Cobra Kai" started shooting in October 2017 — and is currently 61 years old.