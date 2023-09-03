Cobra Kai: How Old Was Ralph Macchio In The Karate Kid & How Old Is He Now?
In our increasingly franchise-dominated and nostalgia-driven audiovisual market, "Cobra Kai" stands out as a shining example of how to put a new spin on a beloved classic property in a way that feels fresh, vital, and affectionate. The sequel series to the "Karate Kid" film trilogy, starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, has become that rarest of beasts over the course of its five seasons: a legacyquel that manages to satisfy old fans while creating new ones, honoring the original films' spirit while expanding their scope and enriching their universe with new, equally compelling characters.
The show's plot, which looks back on the story of the first "Karate Kid" film and its outcomes from Johnny's point of view, shrewdly recontextualizes Johnny and Daniel's rivalry while asking what it means for the two of them as adults. It's a natural, resourceful exploration of the 33-year time gap between the original film and the series, with the contrast between Macchio's and Zabka's fresh-faced 1984 performances and their current middle-aged physiognomies alternately being played for humor and genuine pathos.
Macchio, who was born in Huntington, New York, on November 4, 1961, turned 22 during the production of the first "Karate Kid," which had its principal photography between October and December 1983, per issues of Daily Variety from that year. This means that he was on the cusp of turning 56 when Season 1 of "Cobra Kai" started shooting in October 2017 — and is currently 61 years old.
Ralph Macchio has always looked younger than he is
Ralph Macchio has never quite looked his age. After all, at 22, he was able to play one of the most convincing teenage characters ever in "The Karate Kid." In a way, the whole original trilogy hinged on Macchio's ability to pass as younger — by the time of 1989's "The Karate Kid Part III," he was 27 years old and still playing Daniel as a teenager. In fact, Thomas Ian Griffith, who plays "Part III'"s Terry Silver — a much older character than Daniel — is actually younger than Macchio by a few months.
Cut to three decades later, and Macchio is still surprising people with his real age. When the actor turned up on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2022, Macchio — who was 60 at the time — drew shocked gasps and applause from the audience upon revealing his current age; Macchio himself then quipped, "My God, a man-child freak is on the Jimmy Kimmel show."
Macchio had previously told People that the "blame" for his youthful appearance lay with his parents. "They both look very young for their age. I have a youthful energy about me for some reason. A healthy lifestyle doesn't hurt. But I think I've just gotten lucky in the gene department," the actor, 59 at the time, said in the 2021 interview, before expressing his appreciation for the way that "Cobra Kai" has been able to bridge generations: "Kids see the show and then tell their parents, 'Hey, you should check this out. It's really cool.' And the parents say, 'What are you talking about? That was our first date movie!'"