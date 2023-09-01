One Piece: How Fast Is Kuro Exactly?

Contains spoilers for One Piece, Season 1, Episode 4 – "The Pirates Are Coming"

Netflix's "One Piece" Season 1 pits Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) against the worst pirates the East Blue has to offer, taking them all down on his way to the Grand Line. However, one of his more formidable enemies is Kuro (Alexander Maniatis), the captain of the Black Cat Pirates, posing as Klahadore, Kaya's (Celeste Loots) devoted butler. Although Luffy manages to defeat him, his speed proves challenging for the aspiring King of the Pirates, but how fast is Kuro exactly?

Unlike other enemies, Kuro doesn't boast any Devil Fruit powers, with his speed coming from his techniques and natural agility. According to "One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda, the captain of the Black Cat Pirates can run 100 meters in about four to five seconds, meaning his speeds can reach roughly 25 meters per second or 55 miles per hour. The legendary manga artist answered the question in his frequent Q&A portion of "One Piece," saying, "To tell you the truth, it is extremely hard to measure [Kuro's] speed correctly, but I don't think it would take more than 5 seconds [to run 100 meters]. Think of it as four-point something. Whoa! That's a world record."

With speeds like that, it's no surprise that Kuro earned one of the highest bounties in the East Blue with Netflix's "One Piece" revealing it to be 16 million berries. His insane natural agility also lends itself to various combat techniques, with Stealth Foot being his signature ability, combining stealth and speed for nearly undetectable movements.