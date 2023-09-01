Ahsoka: Ezra Bridger's Official Look Revealed By New Star Wars Toy
"Ahsoka" presents the next chapter in what likely would've transpired if "Star Wars Rebels" got a fifth season. While it takes place years later, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) must work together once again to see if they can rescue their friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who disappeared long ago. This also puts them on a path toward Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who could plunge the galaxy back into darkness.
Audiences have already gotten a glimpse at live-action Ezra via a hologram message Sabine watches in the first episode of "Ahsoka." There's a good chance before the season is over, viewers will see Esfandi in all of Ezra's glory. But for now, they can make do with a new action figure courtesy of Hasbro Pulse. Part of The Black Series, the six-inch figurine offers a good look at how Ezra might appear, and based on what we know from his hologram so far, it's probably pretty accurate. In addition to the figure, which comes with multiple points of articulation, the set also includes a lightsaber and blaster.
The Ezra Bridger (Lothal) action figure is currently available for pre-order at $24.99 and will be ready to ship on approximately November 1.
Many action figures draw influence from the Ahsoka series
For as long as there has been "Star Wars," there have been action figures for diehard fans to collect. It's great to see the tradition going strong into the 21st century with "Ahsoka" now playing on Disney+. Many figures, also part of The Black Series, also hail from "Ahsoka," such as toys based on Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Marrok (Paul Darnell), and Huyang (David Tennant). With all these, one could reenact episodes of "Ahsoka" from the comfort of their living room.
As for the Ezra Bridger action figure, it doesn't give too much away in terms of what we can expect out of the character in later episodes. "Star Wars Rebels" fans may have noticed the figurine comes with a green lightsaber, which was the budding Jedi's weapon of choice in the animated show. He gave it to Sabine Wren before getting lost in hyperspace with Thrawn, so perhaps she'll return it to him when they're reunited.
But what does the future hold in store for Ezra and the rest of the rebels? "Ahsoka" is marketed as a limited series, but seeing how Rosario Dawson's version of the character has already appeared in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," there's no telling what could be in store next, especially with Dave Filoni potentially making an interconnected "Star Wars" movie down the line.