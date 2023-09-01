Ahsoka: Ezra Bridger's Official Look Revealed By New Star Wars Toy

"Ahsoka" presents the next chapter in what likely would've transpired if "Star Wars Rebels" got a fifth season. While it takes place years later, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) must work together once again to see if they can rescue their friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who disappeared long ago. This also puts them on a path toward Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who could plunge the galaxy back into darkness.

Audiences have already gotten a glimpse at live-action Ezra via a hologram message Sabine watches in the first episode of "Ahsoka." There's a good chance before the season is over, viewers will see Esfandi in all of Ezra's glory. But for now, they can make do with a new action figure courtesy of Hasbro Pulse. Part of The Black Series, the six-inch figurine offers a good look at how Ezra might appear, and based on what we know from his hologram so far, it's probably pretty accurate. In addition to the figure, which comes with multiple points of articulation, the set also includes a lightsaber and blaster.

The Ezra Bridger (Lothal) action figure is currently available for pre-order at $24.99 and will be ready to ship on approximately November 1.