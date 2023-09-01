Bloopers That Make Us Love The Anchorman Movies Even More

Good evening, San Diego! Fans of Will Ferrell, or just laughing in general, will often tell you that two movies cause them to break out into a fit of hysteria every time they watch them: "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and its beloved sequel "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues." About a local newsman who overcomes misogyny and self-righteousness in order to deliver the evening news to San Diego, the "Anchorman" films are loaded with laughs thanks to a cast of standout comedians.

Any movie with Ferrell is enough to enjoy a couple of hours of side-splitting humor, but the "Anchorman" movies take it to another level, filling the main cast out with Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, and Steve Carell. With that much comedic power in one room, it is no wonder there have been a plethora of outtakes and bloopers that have followed the release of the comedy hits. If you haven't seen any of the improvised jokes, gut-busting gags, or ridiculous moments caught on film during the making of the "Anchorman" duology, prepare your ribs. Keep reading to discover some of the most hilarious moments that never made it into the final cuts but make the movies even more lovable than they already were.