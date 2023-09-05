Whatever Happened To The Actor Who Played Alan Abernathy In Small Soldiers?

Over the years, "Small Soldiers" has developed a bit of a cult following. Considering the film was directed by Joe Dante, who also directed "Gremlins," it's no surprise that it's a dark comedy masquerading as a kids' adventure. It also came out just a few years after "Toy Story," but takes a decidedly different approach to the concept of self-aware toys coming to life and causing all sorts of chaos. All of this makes it a funny, irreverent, and surprising flick.

Any kids' adventure needs some strong kid leads, and this movie has two of them: Kirsten Dunst, who was already a big-time star when the film released in 1998, and Gregory Smith, who also had a surprising number of big roles to his name when he played Alan Abernathy. "Child lead in a cult classic that was a little ahead of its time" sounds like the perfect recipe for an actor who ultimately doesn't continue in show business — but in fact, Gregory Smith has put together a pretty successful Hollywood career. Here's what's happened to the actor after wrapping on "Small Soldiers."