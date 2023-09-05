Whatever Happened To OatMeals After Shark Tank?

Times have been anything but certain for folks trying to make a living in the restaurant business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the best and most carefully charted of businesses found themselves in jeopardy as the universe shifted around them. So it went for OatMeals, the New York City café that featured nutritious oatmeal-based meals for every course. The company appeared on "Shark Tank" in December 2018 during the show's holiday special, hoping to turn its single location into a chain and expand its business to sell its nutritious and highly versatile products to grocery store chains worldwide.

Its founder, Samantha "Sam" Stephens, brought experience to the table — the business had been running for nearly seven years at the time, and Stephens had been named Quaker Oats' creative oatmeal officer in 2013. Unfortunately, all of that experience couldn't save Stephens' dreams of making oatmeal a multi-meal staple. As of press time, OatMeals is operating at a reduced capacity, only selling one of its products online, which composes its contemporary online footprint.

Sam Stephens had two Sharks warring over a stake in her company, and in picking one deal over the other, she may have sealed her company's future health — at least for the time being. Here's how a missed deal with a Shark might have resulted in a change in OatMeals' destiny.